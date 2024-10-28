NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, October 28

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Monday has eight games scheduled, including four in the 7:00-7:30 p.m. ET slot, two beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET and two getting underway at 10:00 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Utah (vs. San Jose), Edmonton (at Columbus), Colorado (vs. Chicago) and Vegas (vs. Calgary) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The over/under for the Oilers-Blue Jackets, Predators-Lightning, Blackhawks-Avalanche and Flames-Golden Knights is 6.5 goals. The other four matchups are at 6.0 goals.

GOALIES

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA at BUF ($7,900): Bobrovsky is coming off a 24-save performance in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Rangers. He has emerged victorious in four of his seven starts this campaign. Bobrovsky has been excellent versus Buffalo in his career, posting a 15-7-2 record with a 2.61 GAA and a .915 save percentage. He won both outings versus the Sabres last season, stopping 55 out of 59 shots.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL vs. NSH ($7,600): Vasilevskiy halted his three-game losing skid with a 32-save shutout win against Washington on Saturday. He could heat up again after opening the 2024-25 campaign with a three-game winning spree. Vasilevskiy has posted a mark of 8-3-1 with a 2.38 GAA and a .915 save percentage against Nashville in 13 appearances. He could pile up saves on Monday because the Predators lead the league with 35.8 shots per game in 2024-25.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Nathan MacKinnon, COL vs. CHI ($9,700): MacKinnon is the most expensive player on the slate, but he could be worth the salary investment. He has generated four goals, 11 assists and 35 shots on net during his nine-game point streak. MacKinnon has been dominant against Chicago in his career, registering 15 goals on 152 shots while adding 152 shots. He had four tallies, four helpers and 19 shots across four appearances versus the Blackhawks last campaign.

Leon Draisaitl, EDM at CBJ ($8,100): Draisaitl has accumulated five goals, four assists and 21 shots during his six-game point streak. He has amassed seven goals and 18 points in 16 previous meetings against Columbus.

Sam Bennett, FLA at BUF ($7,500): Bennett has found the back of the net in four straight games. He has added one assist and 14 shots over that stretch. Bennett had a goal on three shots in a 5-2 loss to the Sabres on October 12.

Brandon Hagel, TBL vs. NSH ($6,900): Hagel has reached the scoresheet in six of his last seven outings, compiling six goals, four assists and 16 shots on net during that span.

Jason Zucker, BUF vs. FLA ($4,400): Zucker has plenty of bang for the buck upside on Monday night. He has collected one goal, five helpers and seven shots over his past six appearances. Zucker has been held off the scoresheet just once during that span.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Hockey Club vs. Sharks

Clayton Keller (W - $7,900), Nick Schmaltz (W - $6,100), Barrett Hayton (C - $5,500)

Keller potted his fifth goal of the season in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Los Angeles. Schmaltz has contributed eight helpers and 19 shots across nine contests in 2024-25. Hayton has four goals and six points in nine appearances this year despite going four consecutive outings without hitting the scoresheet.

Utah's top line could be a tremendous value play Monday versus the winless Sharks (0-7-2). San Jose has allowed the fourth-most shots per game (33.9) and the second-most goals per game (4.22) this season.

Golden Knights vs. Flames

Mark Stone (W - $8,700), Jack Eichel (C - $9,100), Ivan Barbashev (W - $6,800)

Stone has racked up four goals and 13 assists in nine appearances this season, including two tallies and six helpers during his three-game point spree. Eichel also has been all over the scoresheet, recording three goals and 15 points in nine outings. He has one goal and four assists over his three-game point streak. Barbashev has seven markers and 12 points through nine contests, including three tallies on nine shots and one assist over his three-game point spree.

The top line of Vegas has been firing on all cylinders. The trio should remain hot versus Calgary on Monday. The Flames have lost two straight while being outscored by a 9-5 margin.

DEFENSEMEN

Evan Bouchard, EDM at CBJ ($7,100): Bouchard has two goals and three assists during his three-game point streak. He also has nine shots and 10 blocked shots during that span.

Alex Pietrangelo, VGK vs. CGY ($5,900): Pietrangelo has provided a multi-point performance in three straight outings. He has eight assists, six shots and six blocks over that stretch.

