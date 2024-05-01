NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 2

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There is only one game in the NHL on Thursday as the Maple Leafs try to fend off elimination against the Bruins, trailing 3-2 in the best-of-seven series. Your lineup will consist of five players, including a Captain spot, which scores 1.5 times as many fantasy points. You have a $55,000 salary cap.

CAPTAIN

David Pastrnak, BOS at TOR ($15,000): Pastrnak is the best player in the series – if Auston Matthews is unable to play. Pastrnak was held off the scoresheet for the first time in the best-of-seven series Tuesday but still managed four shots on goal in the 2-1 overtime loss. Pastrnak has yet to break out against Toronto, picking up a point in each of the first four games, scoring twice and adding two assists. He had 47 goals and 110 points in the regular season and is due for a breakout game.

UTILITY

John Tavares, TOR vs. BOS ($13,500): Tavares has taken over as the Maple Leafs' top man on the power play with Matthews out of action. He has a goal and an assist in the first five games – not great, but the Maple Leafs have struggled to score all series. Tavares was hot at the end of the regular season with five goals in his last four appearances, finishing the 2023-24 campaign with 29 goals and 65 points in 80 contests.

Max Domi, TOR vs. BOS ($9,000): Domi was outstanding in Tuesday's Game 4, as he moved over from the wing to replace Auston Matthews at center on the top line between Tyler Bertuzzi and the recently promoted Mitchell Marner. Domi picked up an assist on Jake McCabe's opening goal and it may have been the best game Domi has played as a Maple Leaf. He has a goal and four points in five postseason games in 2024.

Tyler Bertuzzi, TOR vs. BOS ($9,500): Bertuzzi has proven to be a top playoff performer, especially last season when he had five goals and 10 points in seven games with the Bruins. He finished the 2023-24 season strong, scoring nine goals and adding five assists in 14 games between Mar. 9-Apr. 11. Bertuzzi has a goal and two assists with 17 shots on goal and 19 hits in the five-game series thus far.

Danton Heinen, BOS at TOR ($8,000): I needed someone who was valued at $8,000 at most to fill out the roster. Heinen was the best of the bunch. He has only one assist in five postseason games, but he was pretty good from Mar. 4 until the end of the season, scoring six times while adding eight assists in 20 appearances. Heinen has moved off the top line, playing on the third unit, alongside Trent Frederic and James van Riemsdyk, but he still sees time on the second power-play unit, making him a DFS value play.

