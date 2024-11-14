NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, November 14

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

We haven't had a truly packed night of hockey yet this week, but that's changing with 10 games on the docket. It can be challenging to work through that many options, so here are my DFS recommendations for FanDuel to help you out.

SLATE PREVIEW

Winnipeg will look to build upon its historic 15-1-0 run when the Jets visit the Lightning, starting at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay is a formidable team, but the squad has left something to be desired with its 7-6-1 record. The Lightning got off to a strong 7-3-0 start, but they've now dropped four straight games, including a 7-4 loss to the Jets on November 3rd. We'll see if they'll have better luck against Winnipeg this time as the Lightning fight to end their slump.

GOALIES

Filip Gustavsson, MIN vs. MON ($8,400): Gustavsson is having a great season with a 7-2-2 record, 2.27 GAA and .919 save percentage through 11 starts. He's continued to be effective, too, stopping 53 out of 57 shots (.930 save percentage) across his past two games. I'm also recommending him because Montreal is a reasonably favorable adversary, coming into this game with a 5-9-2 record while ranking 19th offensively with 2.88 goals per game.

Kevin Lankinen, VAN vs. NYI ($8,000): Lankinen had a disastrous start against a resurgent Oilers on Saturday, allowing seven goals on 27 shots, but he put that loss behind him by saving 28 out of 29 shots en route to a 3-1 victory over Calgary on Tuesday. He's been an effective netminder this season with an 8-1-2 record, 2.46 GAA and .911 save percentage in 11 starts. The Islanders are in a three-way tie for 26th offensively with 2.50 goals per game and are missing forwards Mathew Barzal (upper body) and Anthony Duclair (leg).

Linus Ullmark, OTT vs. PHI ($7,600): Ullmark has been a mixed bag with Ottawa, posting a 4-4-0 record, 2.51 GAA and .904 save percentage in nine appearances this season, but he's been far more hit than miss recently with a 1.98 GAA and a .919 save percentage across his past six outings. Philadelphia has a 6-8-2 record and ranks 24th offensively with 2.56 goals per game, so this is a favorable matchup for the goaltender.

VALUE PLAYS

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, EDM vs. NAS ($5,000): Nugent-Hopkins has just a goal and seven points through 16 appearances in 2024-25, so he's often left those who have selected him this season less than pleased. However, Nugent-Hopkins has recorded an assist in each of his past two games and the Oilers' offense in general is showing some signs of life, combining for 11 goals over that same span. Nugent-Hopkins is on the first line and top power-play unit, so as the Oilers' offense gets going, the 31-year-old forward should be taken along for the ride. If you're rostering Nugent-Hopkins, you could also consider doubling down on Edmonton by selecting Connor McDavid (C - $8,700), who has seven points across his past two games.

Jake DeBrusk, VAN vs. NYI ($4,900): DeBrusk has been inconsistent this season, but he's enjoying a hot patch, providing three goals and two assists across his active five-game scoring streak. He's projected to play alongside Elias Pettersson, who had a slow start to the campaign but has turned a corner recently with two goals and four points over his past two outings.

Pavel Zacha, BOS at DAL ($4,300): Zacha is going into tonight's action riding a three-game scoring streak in which he's provided two goals and four points. He had a disastrous start to 2024-25, recording just a goal and three points across his first 14 appearances, but that opening slump seems to be behind him, making him a nice pickup for his price.

Juuso Parssinen, NAS at EDM ($3,900): Although Parssinen spent a good chunk of October in the press box, he's been playing regularly recently and making the most of the opportunity. The 23-year-old has recorded a point in each of his past four outings, totaling two goals and two assists in that span. His middle-six role with the team still leaves something to be desired. He hasn't shown that he can produce reliably at the NHL level, but his affordability makes him a worthy pick while he's hot.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Wild vs. Canadiens

Marco Rossi (C - $5,700), Kirill Kaprizov (W - $8,900), Mats Zuccarello (W - $5,900)

What happens when you pit a skilled and hot line against one of the league's leakiest defenses? That question will be answered tonight because the Minnesota trio has been superb this campaign and doesn't seem to be slowing down while the Canadiens rank 32nd with 4.13 goals allowed per game – Montreal is the only team still averaging more than four goals surrendered.

Kaprizov is the highlight of this unit with nine goals and 28 points through 15 appearances. He's on a three-game scoring streak in which he's provided two goals and seven points. His linemates aren't nearly as impressive, but they're solid performers for their price. Zuccarello has six goals and 14 points while Marco Rossi has four goals and 13 points through Minnesota's opening 15 games.

Jets at Lightning

Mark Scheifele (C - $7,600), Kyle Connor (W - $8,400), Gabriel Vilardi (W - $5,600)

Goaltending has been the backbone of the Jets' success, but the top line has played a big role, too. Connor has been fantastic with 11 goals and 22 points through 16 appearances. He was a major factor in Winnipeg's 6-3 win over the Rangers on Tuesday, collecting two goals and an assist. Scheifele also had two markers in that victory, extending his point streak to eight games. The 31-year-old center has nine goals and 21 points through 16 outings overall. Vilardi rounds out the line while riding an eight-game scoring streak of his own. He's supplied six goals and 10 points in that span, bringing him up to seven goals and 14 points through 16 appearances in 2024-25.

Tampa Bay has been a mixed bag defensively, ranking 20th with 3.14 goals allowed per game.

DEFENSEMEN

Quinn Hughes, VAN vs. NYI ($7,200): Hughes is on a five-game scoring streak and has been held off the scoresheet just once over his past seven appearances. He has two goals and 10 points over that seven-game span and is up to three goals and 16 points through 14 outings overall. In terms of points per game, only Cale Makar is ahead of him among defensemen.

Dougie Hamilton, NJD at FLA ($6,500): Hamilton has a goal and 14 points through 19 appearances, which is solid offensive production by itself, but it gets more noteworthy after remembering that he was held off the scoresheet over New Jersey's opening six games. Hamilton has been especially effective recently, providing five helpers over his past three appearances.

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF vs. STL ($6,200): Like Hamilton, Dahlin had a slow start to the campaign but has made up for lost time. He has three goals and 11 points across his past eight appearances, giving him three goals and 13 points in 16 outings in 2024-25. The Blues rank 27th defensively with 3.44 goals allowed per game, making this a great opportunity for Dahlin to extend his hot run.

Bowen Byram, BUF vs. STL ($4,500): Byram is a cheaper alternative also positioned to take advantage of the Blues' defensive woes. The 23-year-old blueliner is red hot with two goals and six points over his past six outings. The downside is that he's on the Sabres' second power-play unit and has zero points with the man advantage this year, but there are going to be compromises at this price point.

