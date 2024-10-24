NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, October 24

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

We have nine games on the docket Thursday, including clashes involving the final four teams that haven't been defeated in regulation time – Winnipeg Jets (6-0-0), New York Rangers (5-0-1), Calgary Flame (5-0-1) and the Minnesota Wild (4-0-2). The 0-5-2 Sharks will also be looking to earn their first victory of the 2024-25 campaign, a feat every other squad has accomplished.

SLATE PREVIEW

Every team played Tuesday, but all of the 18 squads set to play Thursday got last night off, so they're all rested. This is the first half of a back-to-back for New Jersey, though, which might influence the Devils' lineup decisions.

GOALIES

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. FLA ($8,500): Florida is a less-than-ideal opponent, but the Panthers have gotten off to a mediocre start in their defense of the Stanley Cup. Florida has a 4-3-1 record and is in a three-way tie for 19th offensively with 3.00 goals per game. Meanwhile, Shesterkin has been a major part of the Rangers' early success, supplying a 4-0-01 record, 1.97 GAA and .932 save percentage across five starts.

Joseph Woll, TOR vs. STL ($8,200): Woll missed the beginning of the campaign due to a lower-body injury, but he'll make his first start of 2024-25 on Thursday. He's getting a favorable first assignment against the visiting Blues, who are tied for 22nd offensively with 2.71 goals per game. St. Louis is also missing one of its top offensive weapons after Robert Thomas sustained a fractured ankle against Winnipeg on Tuesday.

David Rittich, LAK vs. SJS ($7,800): Rittich has an unimpressive 3.40 GAA and .860 save percentage through four appearances, but that's mostly due to a pair of rough outings against two solid offensive teams in Toronto and Vegas. When he faced the rebuilding Ducks and Canadiens, he fared far better, stopping 39 out of 41 shots (.951 save percentage) while winning both of those starts. San Jose figures to be another favorable matchup for the 32-year-old goaltender.

VALUE PLAYS

Stefan Noesen, NJD at DET ($4,900): Noesen shouldn't be expected to keep this up, but through nine appearances, he's still on a point-per-game pace (three goals, six assists). Rather than slowing down, he found the back of the net Tuesday, giving him three points over his past two outings. You might as well keep selecting him while he's hot.

Reilly Smith, NYR vs. FLA ($4,600): Smith has meshed well with the Rangers, supplying two goals and six points across his opening six outings with his new squad. He's played almost exclusively with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider at even strength.

Matthew Knies, TOR vs. STL ($4,300): Knies got off to a bit of a slow start, but he's recorded at least a point in four of his past five appearances and is on a three-game point streak, which brings him up to three goals and four points across seven outings in 2024-25. He's finding chemistry on the top line alongside Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Avalanche at Hockey Club

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $9,400), Mikko Rantanen (W - $9,200), Ross Colton (C - $6,800)

MacKinnon has opened the campaign on a seven-game scoring streak. He has three goals and 12 points so far, including six points with the man advantage. Rantanen has been nearly as effective, collecting four goals and 11 points – six on the power play – in seven appearances.

MacKinnon and Rantanen are common linemates, but Colton is part of the first line and top power-play unit due to injuries. That's worked out well for Colton, who has six goals and seven points, including four power-play points, through seven outings. The only downside is that Colton has center eligibility, so fitting the whole line onto your roster is a little awkward. However, the Avalanche don't have any healthy wingers I'd recommend outside of Rantanen. If you can't fit Colton, then you're better off just taking the MacKinnon-Rantanen combo instead of trying to assemble of trio of Avalanche forwards.

Wild at Lightning

Marco Rossi (C - $5,200), Kirill Kaprizov (W - $8,900), Mats Zuccarello (W - $6,700)

Kaprizov is known primarily as a goal scorer after breaching the 40-goal milestone in each of his past three campaigns, but he's surprisingly taken on more of a playmaker role in 2024-25, collecting two goals and 10 points across six appearances. He'll probably start finding the back of the net with increasing regularity as the campaign progresses, but either way, he's doing great as is and is not the only member of the Wild's top line who has looked good.

Zuccarello has provided good value at his price point with four goals and seven points through six outings. He's on a three-game scoring streak and has been held off the scoresheet just once this season. Rossi has recorded at least a point in five straight appearances, bringing him up to three goals and six points across six outings in 2024-25.

Meanwhile, the Lightning have had defensive difficulties lately, allowing 15 goals over their past three games.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL at UTA ($8,500): Makar has made it easy to recommend him this season. Through seven outings, he has two goals and 14 points. That's good enough to lead the NHL scoring race among all players, not just defensemen.

Rasmus Andersson, CAL vs. CAR ($7,400): Andersson has been a great defenseman for a while, but he's played at a whole other level to start the season, providing three goals and eight points in six appearances. His offensive pace should slow eventually, but he's a nice add for as long as he plays like this.

Dougie Hamilton, NJD at Det ($6,400): Hamilton got off to a slow start, failing to record a point across his opening six outings despite averaging 5:07 of power-play ice time and recording 20 shots over that span. However, he's turned a corner, entering tonight's action riding a three-game scoring streak in which he's provided a goal and three points.

