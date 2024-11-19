NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, November 19

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

We have seven games on the docket tonight, and they're pretty spread out. Just two will start at 7:00 p.m. ET (Senators at Oilers, Lightning at Penguins, followed by another two at 8:00 p.m ET (Wild at Blues, Panthers at Jets), one at 8:30 p.m. ET (Ducks at Blackhawks), one at 9 p.m ET (Islanders at Flames) and a final match at 10 p.m ET (Rangers at Canucks). Here are my recommendations for your FanDuel DFS lineups.

SLATE PREVIEW

Edmonton and Anaheim are set to play for the second straight night, so fatigue might be a factor for those squads. That's especially true for the Oilers, who are gearing up for their third road game in just four days.

GOALIES

Filip Gustavsson, MIN at STL ($8,200): Gustavsson has been one of the league's top netminders in 2024-25 with an 8-3-2 record, 2.08 GAA and .927 save percentage through 13 outings. He's showing no signs of slowing down either, allowing just two or fewer goals in each of his past four starts. The Blues, who rank 29th offensively with 2.47 goals per game, are likely to have a tough time against him.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL at PIT ($7,600): Vasilevskiy is red hot, stopping 82 out of 84 shots (.976 save percentage) over his past three games. He now sports an 8-5-1 record, 2.15 GAA and .920 save percentage across 14 appearances in 2024-25. The Penguins have struggled this campaign, posting a 7-10-3 record while ranking 22nd offensively with 2.70 goals per game, so this is a somewhat favorable matchup for the Lightning netminder.

John Gibson, ANA at CHI ($6,900): Gibson is risky, but his low price and struggling competition make him an intriguing option. Since returning from an abdomen injury that cost him the start of the season, Gibson has made two starts, registering a 2-0-0 record, 3.00 GAA and .908 save percentage. Those outings were against Columbus and Detroit, which aren't the harshest of adversaries, but the Blackhawks don't figure to be especially difficult either. Chicago has a 6-11-1 record and ranks last offensively with 2.33 goals per game.

VALUE PLAYS

Frederick Gaudreau, MIN at STL ($4,900): Gaudreau was held off the scoresheet for his first eight appearances of the campaign, but has since recorded two goals and nine points across nine outings. The Blues rank 25th defensively with 3.42 goals allowed per game, so Tuesday's tilt is a good opportunity for Gaudreau to add to his recent success.

Cutter Gauthier, ANA at CHI ($4,700): Gauthier scored his first NHL goal Friday. He followed it up with another goal along with an assist Monday. The 20-year-old was taken with the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. He excelled in the NCAA in 2023-24, providing 38 goals and 65 points in 41 outings with Boston College, so there's a lot of long-term potential here, but you can also ride him while he's hot.

Brett Leason, ANA at CHI ($3,400): Anaheim has managed to win three of its past four games, and Leason is part of the reason why. He has two goals and six points across that four-game stretch. He had just one assist going into that run. He was limited to 22 points across 68 appearances last campaign, so don't expect great things from him long-term, but given his low price, he's a nice pickup while he's hot.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Lightning at Penguins

Brayden Point (C - $6,600)*, Nikita Kucherov (W - $8,900), Jake Guentzel (W - $7,300)

You'll notice the asterisk next to Point's name. That's because he's missed Tampa Bay's past four games due to a lower-body injury. While he might play tonight, at the time of writing, there's no guarantee, so if you want to take him, your best bet is to keep an eye out throughout the day for updates.

Point was outstanding before getting hurt, supplying eight goals and 13 points across 12 appearances. His projected linemates have been outstanding as well. Kucherov has 11 goals and 26 points in 16 outings in 2024-25. He's entering tonight's action on a seven-game scoring streak (three goals, 12 points). Meanwhile, Guentzel has adjusted well to life in Tampa Bay, providing seven goals and 17 points through 16 outings, including two goals and four points over the Lightning's past two games.

They'll be up against the Penguins, who are in the NHL's basement defensively with 3.90 goals allowed per game, so this is an ideal setting for the trio, providing Point is available.

Rangers at Canucks

Vincent Trocheck (C - $6,100), Artemi Panarin (W - $8,800), Alexis Lafreniere (W - $5,500)

Panarin has been a steady contributor this season, recording at least one point in 15 of his first 16 games. That gives him 10 goals and 24 points in 2024-25, including four goals and nine points through his past seven outings. Lafreniere hasn't quite matched his level of consistency, but he's been a solid contributor with seven goals and 14 points through 16 appearances and is on a four-game scoring streak (two goals, four points).

By contrast, Trocheck got off to a great start this campaign with two goals and seven points across his first five outings, but he's been limited to two goals and three points over his past 11 appearances. You might want to consider Mika Zibanejad (C - $6,000) instead, who has a more palatable five points (one goal) over his last six outings and is roughly the same price as Trocheck. Zibanejad is also projected to play on the top power-play unit alongside Panarin.

DEFENSEMEN

Quinn Hughes, VAN vs. NYR ($7,000): Hughes has been held off the scoresheet just once over his past eight appearances, providing a goal and 10 points in that span. He's up to three goals and 18 points through 17 outings in 2024-25, including seven assists with the man advantage.

Victor Hedman, TBL at PIT ($6,900): Hedman has maintained a point-per-game pace this season, supplying four goals and 16 points through 16 appearances. He even looks slightly better when you narrow the focus to his past seven outings in which he's recorded two goals and eight points.

Erik Brannstrom, VAN vs. NYR ($3,700): If you need an especially cheap defenseman tonight, Brannstrom is worthy of consideration. While he's never recorded more than 20 points in a season, Brannstrom is hot right now, coming into tonight's action with two goals and four points across his past four appearances. He's also projected to be on the second power-play unit, which is noteworthy for a blueliner who doesn't always get ice time with the man advantage.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.