NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 8

The last of the second-round series will begin tonight at 10:00 p.m. ET when the Canucks host the Oilers, but before that, we'll see the Panthers attempt to even its series against Boston when they play in Florida for Game 2, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. If you want to build a FanDuel team before watching Wednesday's action, I have some recommendations that might help.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Bruins' series-opening 5-1 victory over Florida on Monday was impressive, especially because Boston came off a grueling seven-game matchup against the Maple Leafs. At the same time, Florida had a comparatively easier time in its five-game set versus Tampa Bay. It's too early to dismiss the Panthers – especially after Florida overcame a 3-1 series deficit against Boston just a year ago – but Bruins netminder Jeremy Swayman is dialed in. Sometimes the best team in the playoffs is the one with the hottest goaltender.

GOALIE

Jeremy Swayman, BOS at FLA ($7,900): Just how good has Swayman been? Through seven playoff games this year, he's posted a 1.42 goals against average (GAA) and a .955 save percentage. Florida is a strong enough offensive team to threaten him, but the Maple Leafs had major scoring threats, too, and couldn't solve the 25-year-old goaltender in the first round. Besides, all the goaltending matchups are difficult at this stage of the year, so you might as well go with the hot hand.

VALUE PLAYS

Pavel Zacha, BOS at FLA ($6,000): Zacha was strong in the regular season, providing 21 goals and a career-high 59 points in 78 contests. He wasn't much of a factor in the first round with just two assists in seven appearances, but Zacha stepped up in Game 1 of the second-round series by supplying two helpers, so it seems he's put his slump behind him.

James van Riemsdyk, BOS at FLA ($3,700): van Riemsdyk was limited to 11 goals and 38 points in 71 regular-season outings, but the 35-year-old has made his presence felt in his pursuit of a championship. He has a goal and four points in six playoff contests and is on a three-game scoring streak.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Oilers at Canucks

Connor McDavid (C - $10,300), Zach Hyman (W - $9,500), Mattias Janmark (W - $3,400)

Not every star forward can find ways to produce in the playoffs, but McDavid doesn't have that problem. After scoring 32 goals and 132 points in 76 regular-season contests, he's supplied a goal and 12 points across five playoff outings this year. He's up to 30 goals and 87 points through 54 career postseason games and will likely continue to appear on the scoresheet.

Hyman has done a great job finishing what McDavid sets up. The 31-year-old Hyman has seven goals and eight points in five postseason contests this year, including five markers McDavid was credited with an assist on, so even though it's expensive, getting the pair tends to be rewarding.

By contrast, you could take or leave Janmark. He has just two assists in five postseason contests, but given his low price point, you could think of selecting him as a way to offset grabbing McDavid and Hyman. If you can work it into the budget, though, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (W - $6,800) has a goal and six points in five playoff outings and is a great upgrade from Janmark. Nugent-Hopkins might not play with McDavid and Hyman at even strength, but the trio will likely share the ice on the power play.

DEFENSEMEN

Evan Bouchard, EDM at VAN ($7,300): Bouchard has been among the best blueliners in the playoffs, providing a goal and nine points through five contests. His postseason success isn't shocking given he contributed 18 goals and 82 points in 81 regular-season appearances.

Quinn Hughes, VAN vs. EDM ($6,700): Hughes has five assists through six playoff games this year, which is nothing to scoff at, but he's capable of doing even better. He led all defensemen in the regular season with 92 points (17 goals) in 82 contests. Playing against Edmonton might also do him some good – Hughes recorded a goal and eight points across four regular-season outings versus the Oilers in 2023-24.

Brandon Carlo, BOS at FLA ($3,800): For a particularly affordable option, Carlo is worthy of a chance. As you'd expect at this price, he typically doesn't do much offensively, but the 27-year-old has chipped in recently with a goal and an assist over his past two contests.

