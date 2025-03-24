NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 24

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Monday has four games scheduled, including two starting at 7:30 p.m. EDT, one getting underway at 8:00 p.m. and one beginning at 9:00 p.m. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Dallas (vs. Minnesota), New Jersey (vs. Vancouver), Utah (vs. Detroit) and NY Islanders (vs. Columbus) are the favorites on the Moneyline. The Over/Under for the Red Wings-Hockey Club matchup is 6.5 goals, while the Blue Jackets-Islanders contest expects 6.0 goals, and the Canucks-Devils and Wild-Stars contests anticipate 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Ilya Sorokin, NYI vs. CBJ ($7,900): Sorokin has won his last two outings, stopping 57 of 62 shots. He stopped 25 of 26 shots in a 3-1 victory over the Blue Jackets on Jan. 20 to improve to 6-0-2 with a 2.12 GAA and a .920 save percentage in eight appearances versus Columbus.

Karel Vejmelka, UTA vs. DET $7,600): Vejmelka has won consecutive contests, turning aside 47 of 53 shots. He made 38 saves in a 4-2 victory over Detroit on March 6. Vejmelka has gone 2-0-1 with a 2.30 GAA and a .933 save percentage in three starts versus the Red Wings.

Filip Gustavsson, MIN at DAL ($7,500): Gustavsson has stopped 82 of 84 shots during his three-game winning streak. He has been excellent on the road this campaign, posting a 13-5-3 record with a 2.32 GAA and a .920 save percentage. Gustavsson has 65 saves on 69 shots en route to a 1-1-0 record versus the Stars this season.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Patrick Kane, DET at UTA ($6,900): Kane has generated four goals and 14 points in his last 10 outings. During that span, he has chipped in three multi-point efforts, 35 shots and six power-play points (three goals, three assists). Kane has one assist and five shots in one appearance versus Utah this season.

Bo Horvat, NYI vs. CBJ ($6,800): Horvat has recorded four goals on 16 shots and one assist in the past five games. He has amassed nine tallies and six helpers in his last nine appearances versus the Blue Jackets.

Nick Schmaltz, UTA vs. DET ($6,700): Schmaltz has registered six goals, 16 points and 37 shots in 14 games heading into Monday's action. He has two goals and five assists in his last five outings. Schmaltz has earned four goals and seven helpers in his past seven appearances versus Detroit.

Brock Boeser, VAN at NJD ($5,700): Boeser has netted five goals on seven shots and has added one assist during his three-game point streak. He has produced one goal and three helpers in his last three appearances against the Devils.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Devils vs. Canucks

Jesper Bratt (W - $7,400), Cody Glass (C - $4,800), Erik Haula (W - $4,300)

Bratt has accumulated three goals on 14 shots and 11 points in his last six outings. Glass has two goals, six shots and four helpers in seven appearances with New Jersey after being acquired from Pittsburgh. Haula has supplied two goals on six shots and one assist in the past three contests.

Bratt highlights New Jersey's second line, but Glass and Haula offer plenty of bang for the buck upside. Entering Monday's slate, Vancouver has allowed four or more goals in four of eight games.

DEFENSEMEN

Quinn Hughes, VAN at NJD ($6,700): Hughes has compiled two goals and five assists over his six-game point spree. During that stretch, he has provided 17 shots, seven blocks and three power-play points (one goal, two assists). Hughes has five helpers and nine shots in his past three outings against New Jersey.

Noah Dobson, NYI vs. CBJ ($6,400): Dobson has contributed two goals and five assists during a four-game point streak. He has one power-play helper, 14 blocks and 13 shots over that period. Dobson has one goal on nine shots and two assists in his last five outings against Columbus.

