NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 3

Monday has six games scheduled, including one starting at 6:30 p.m. EST, three getting underway at 7:00 p.m., one beginning at 7:30 p.m. and one puck drop at 8:30 p.m. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Toronto (vs. San Jose), Los Angeles (at Chicago) and Washington (vs. Ottawa) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The Over/Under for the Sabres-Canadiens and Sharks-Maple Leafs matchups is 6.0 goals, while the rest of the contests anticipate 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Anthony Stolarz, TOR vs. SJS ($8,400): Stolarz will probably get the second half of Toronto's back-to-back after Joseph Woll played in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over Pittsburgh. The 31-year-old Stolarz has stopped 123 of 133 shots during his four-game winning streak. He has posted a 10-1-0 record with a 2.47 GAA and a .928 save percentage in 13 appearances versus the Sharks.

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. NYI ($7,700): After Jonathan Quick appeared in Sunday's 4-0 victory over Nashville, Shesterkin will presumably face the Islanders. The 29-year-old has won two of his last three outings, stopping 87 of 94 shots. He has gone 2-0-0 versus the Islanders this season, allowing only three goals on 74 shots.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Brandon Hagel, TBL at FLA ($7,900): Hagel has amassed eight goals and six assists across his eight-game point streak. He has one shorthanded tally and 23 shots on the net over that stretch. Hagel has two goals and three helpers in his last five contests versus the Panthers.

William Nylander, TOR vs. SJS ($7,100): Nylander has accounted for two goals on eight shots and four assists in his past five matches. He has accumulated 15 points, including 12 helpers, in 12 games versus the Sharks, including two goals and six points in two meetings last season.

Cole Caufield, MTL vs. BUF ($7,000): Caufield has three goals and two assists over his four-game point spree. During that stretch, he has collected five shots and two power-play points (one goal, one assist. Caufield has three goals and five points in three outings against Buffalo this campaign.

J.T. Miller, NYR vs. NYI ($6,800: Miller has registered four goals on seven shots and four assists during his five-game point streak. He has been a great addition to the Rangers, earning six goals and 12 points in 10 games since being acquired from Vancouver.

Brock Nelson, NYI at NYR ($6,200): Nelson is riding a five-game point spree into Monday night's action, contributing three goals, 23 shots and five assists. He has provided four goals and five helpers during a six-game point streak versus the Rangers.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Maple Leafs vs. Sharks

Auston Matthews (C - $8,900), Mitch Marner (W - $7,300), Matthew Knies (W - $5,900)

Matthews has two goals and 11 assists during his nine-game point spree. He has supplied four shots or more in six contests over that span. Marner and Knies have two goals and two helpers apiece during their three-game point streaks.

Toronto's top line had four goals and seven points in two games versus San Jose last season. The Sharks have allowed the most goals per game (3.70) and shots per game (32.2) in 2024-25.

Kings at Chicago

Kevin Fiala (W - $7,200), Quinton Byfield (C - $5,800), Adrian Kempe (W - $6,900)

Fiala has eight goals and 10 points in nine games heading into Monday's slate. Byfield has 11 assists and 17 shots during that same span, while Kempe has generated two goals, 20 shots and three helpers in his last seven outings.

The third line of Los Angeles possesses plenty of bounce-back upside on Monday after some recent offensive struggles. Chicago has permitted the third-most goals per game (3.52) and shots per game (31.7) in the league this campaign.

DEFENSEMEN

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF at MTL ($6,400): Dahlin has three goals, 10 assists, 15 shots and 16 blocks in his last nine appearances. He had a six-game point spree before ending a two-game pointless skid versus Montreal on Saturday. Dahlin has two goals and four helpers across his four-game point streak versus the Canadiens, including one goal and two assists this season.

Lane Hutson, MTL vs. BUF ($5,500): Hutson has one goal and four assists over his four-game point spree. He has added five shots, three blocks and two power-play points (one goal, one assist). Hutson has had three straight two-assist efforts versus the Sabres this season, producing six points, four shots and four blocks.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.