NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 6

There are 14 games on tap Thursday, with two games involving a tired team as Tampa Bay plays the Islanders in New York after dropping a 6-3 decision to the Rangers on Wednesday, while the Rangers travel to St. Louis. All other games involve two rested teams as Toronto plays in Boston, Florida hosts Ottawa. Washington ins in Montreal, Columbus plays in New Jersey, Pittsburgh hots Minnesota, Buffalo takes on Detroit, Carolina plays in Nashville, Philadelphia is in Dallas, Seattle hosts Arizona, Chicago travels to Vancouver, LA are in Vegas while in the final game of the night, Colorado finds its way to San Jose. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIE

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. PHI ($33): Oettinger is 3-1-0 in his last four starts, giving up eight goals on 108 shots. He is 33-11-4 with a 2.47 GAA and .917 save percentage this season. Oettinger was great in his only start against the Flyers this season, stopping 37 shots in a 5-1 victory Nov. 13. The Flyers are 29th in NHL scoring this season, averaging 2.69 goals per contest.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Ville Husso, DET vs. BUF ($30): Husso returned to action Tuesday with a 24-save shutout over lowly Montreal, after missing seven games with a lower-body injury. He was shaky before that, giving up five goals in each of his previous two games on only 46 shots. He is 26-19-6 with a 2.96 GAA and .901 save percentage this season. Husso will take on the Sabres, who are third in NHL scoring, averaging 3.55 goals per game.

CENTER

Elias Pettersson, VAN vs. CHI ($31): It has been a career year for Pettersson, who is closing in on his first 100-point season. He previous best was 68 points set last season. Pettersson has 37 goals and 60 assists with 243 shots on goal, all career highs. He has been strong against Chicago with two goals and two helpers in a pair of games this season.

CENTER TO AVOID

Tage Thompson, BUF at DET ($32): Thompson is having a wonderful season with 44 goals and 90 points in 73 games, but his play of late has been hampered by an upper-body injury that cost him three games. He returned Tuesday and picked up an assist, but has only two goals and three points in his last seven games.

WING

Johnny Gaudreau, CLS at NJ ($19): It has been a tough season for Gaudreau, his first in Columbus. While his 19 goals and 52 assists are very good totals for most players, Gaudreau inked a seven-year, $68.25 million deal in the offseason, after tying for second place in NHL scoring in 2021-22, picking up 115 points for the Flames. He has been hurt by the absence of linemate Patrik Laine, who has missed 22 games with varying injuries and could miss the rest of the season. That being said, Gaudreau still has 71 points and his low price in DFS makes him an enticing selection to round out your fantasy squad.

Clayton Keller, ARI at SEA ($21): Keller has been one of the few bright spots for the Coyotes, potting 36 goals and adding 46 assists. He has smashed his previous career high of 65 points, set in his rookie season of 2017-18. Keller has six tallies and 20 points on the power play this season.

WINGS TO AVOID

William Nylander, TOR at BOS ($27): It has been a prolonged slump for Nylander as he has only a pair of goals and an assist in his last 11 games. Nylander was outstanding before his recent swoon, scoring 35 times and adding 44 assists. He has career highs in goals, assists and shots on goal with 267. Nylander has a tough assignment Thursday as he will face the Bruins, the best defensive team in the NHL at only 2.12 goals per game.

Mats Zuccarello, MIN at PIT ($20): Zuccarello really misses Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) as a linemate – and who wouldn't. Zuccarello has only three assists in his last nine games after scoring 22 times with 41 assists in his first 66 games. He remains on the top line but has not clicked with Sam Steel and Ryan Hartman of late. Zuccarello had one helper in his only game versus Pittsburgh this season.

DEFENSE

Quinn Hughes, VAN vs. CHI ($21): Hughes is having a marvelous season with seven goals and 66 points in 73 games. He is expected to receive some consideration as the NHL's top defenseman this season. Hughes has been great on the power play with two tallies and 31 assists. He has two assists in a pair of contests against Chicago this season.

Brandon Montour, FLA vs. OTT ($23): Montour has been the Panthers' top offensive defenseman this season with 14 goals and 67 points, smashing his career best set last season with 11 goals and 37 points. He has been especially strong since the beginning of March with four tallies and 15 assists in 14 games, including seven multi-point games. He has a goal and two assists in two games versus Ottawa this season.

DEFENSEMEN TO AVOID

Victor Hedman, TB at NYI ($19): Hedman has two goals and four points in his last 14 games. He was sensational last season with 20 goals and 85 points, but he has just eight goals and 37 assists in 72 games this season, including just 12 points on the power play – all assists. He was a force with the man advantage in 2021-22, scoring six times and adding 32 helpers. It has been a big drop for the big defenseman this season.

Kris Letang, PIT vs. MIN ($20): Letang has been slumping of late, with only two assists in his last 11 games. He was a minus-three versus New Jersey on Tuesday and has another tough matchup Thursday as the Wild come to town. Letang has 10 goals and 26 assists in 60 games this season, a far cry from 2021-22 when he managed 10 tallies and 68 points in 78 contests.

