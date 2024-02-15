NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 15

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

You have a lot of options for your DFS lineups Thursday. With 12 games on the docket, that means 24 teams will be taking the ice. Who should be in your lineup? Here are my players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS rosters.

GOALIE

Jacob Markstrom, CGY vs. SAN ($25): In 2024, Markstrom has been a whole new goalie. In 12 starts since we hung up our new calendars, the Swede has a 2.10 GAA and .935 save percentage. He's getting a late Valentine's gift in a matchup with the Sharks, who are not only battling Chicago for the worst offense in the NHL, but are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Samuel Ersson, PHI at TOR ($20): Ersson may have a 2.49 GAA, but that's with a .901 save percentage. His GAA is largely a byproduct of the Flyers holding opponents to 27.9 shots on net per contest. Thus, the issue here is that Toronto has averaged not only 3.45 goals per game, but 33.1 shots on goal per game as well. Ersson will likely be busier than usual.

CENTER

Nazem Kadri, CGY vs. SAN ($28): Elias Lindholm may be gone, but Kadri is still around. He has 18 points in his last 16 games, and he's put 51 shots on net in that time as well. The Sharks, as I noted, are bad offensively, but they are also last in GAA and shots on goal allowed per game for good measure.

CENTER TO AVOID

Dylan Larkin, DET at VAN ($23): Larkin's 12-game point streak was snapped as soon as the Red Wings got back from the All-Star break, and he doesn't have a point in either game since returning to action. An unfortunately timed hiatus, it would seem. Thatcher Demko has had a bounce-back year, but mostly at home. In Vancouver, he has a 2.22 GAA and .929 save percentage.

WING

Chris Kreider, NYR vs. MON ($24): Kreider has 24 goals through 53 games, which is quite good, if expected. However, his 24 assists are one off his career high as well. The Canadiens are in the bottom seven in GAA, shots on net allowed per game, and penalty-kill percentage. Kreider, notably, has 16 power-play points.

Frank Vatrano, ANA at OTT ($20): Primed for a career year, Vatrano already has 22 goals and 16 assists in 52 games. While his 13.5 percent shooting would be a personal high, that number is entirely sustainable. The Senators have a 3.59 GAA, which is third highest in the NHL. They've proved unexpectedly poor on that front.

WINGS TO AVOID

Cole Caufield, MON at NYR ($21): Caufield has managed 17 goals even on 8.7 percent shooting, on account of the fact he's put 196 shots on net. The issue Wednesday is that the Rangers have held opponents to 28.4 shots on goal per contest. New York also has the fifth-ranked penalty kill, and seven of Caufield's goals have come with the extra man.

Jordan Kyrou, STL vs. EDM ($19): Kyrou isn't likely to hit the 70-point mark again, but his 40 points in 52 games are still quite good. On the flip side, the Oilers have gotten stout defensively, and also in goal. Stuart Skinner has an 1.73 GAA and .939 save percentage in his last 15 outings, and he's been helped by a defense that has held opponents to 28.1 shots on goal per contest.

DEFENSE

Jakob Chychrun, OTT vs. ANA ($21): Chychrun's production has been sporadic recently, but he has eight goals and 21 assists in 49 games. I mentioned the Senators rank 30th in GAA. Well, the Ducks rank 28th, so this could be a high-scoring affair.

Seth Jones, CHI vs. PIT ($17): Jones is trying, even with no talent around him. In 11 games since returning from injury he has five points and 25 shots on net. The Penguins are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. Tristan Jarry started Wednesday, leaving backup Alex Nedeljkovic to start Thursday. He has a career .908 save percentage.

DEFENSEMEN TO AVOID

Vince Dunn, SEA at BOS ($23): Dunn has picked up 39 points in 49 games, but this is Jeremy Swayman's night in net. He has a 2.35 GAA and .922 save percentage. The Bruins also have the seventh-ranked penalty kill, and Dunn's tallied 14 points with the extra man.

Luke Hughes, NJD vs. LOS ($12): Hughes' rookie season has been propelled by his role on the power play. Twelve of his 27 points have come with the extra man. Unfortunately for the young blue liner, the Kings have the top penalty kill. This is not the night for Hughes!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.