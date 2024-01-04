NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 4

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

There are 13 games in the NHL on Thursday. Pittsburgh plays in Boston, Montreal is home to Buffalo, Chicago travels to New York to play the Rangers, Columbus plays in Philadelphia, Colorado takes on Dallas, Minnesota hosts Tampa Bay, Calgary visits Nashville, Vancouver is in St. Louis, Arizona hosts the Islanders, Ottawa travels to Seattle, Florida visits Vegas, Detroit plays in LA and Winnipeg finds its way to San Jose. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIE

Joey Daccord, SEA vs. OTT ($24): Daccord has won four straight games, including the first ever shutout in Winter Classic history Monday. He has given up only four goals on 140 shots in the four victories as he has established himself as the Kraken's No. 1 netminder this season. He is 9-5-8 with a 2.35 GAA and .919 save percentage and will face a struggling Ottawa team, who certainly can score as they are averaging 3.42 goals per contest.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Alexandar Georgiev, COL at DAL ($31): Georgiev is having a good season, at least as far as his record is concerned as he is 20-8-2. What is concerning is his peripherals, as he has a 2.90 GAA and .896 save percentage, well down from last season when he had a 2.53 GAA and .918 save percentage, winning 40 games. Georgiev will take on the Stars in Dallas, who are fourth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.58 goals per game.

CENTER

Nathan MacKinnon, COL at DAL ($37): MacKinnon is considered the favorite for the Hart Trophy at this stage of the season and it's easy to see why. MacKinnon had his 19-game scoring streak end Dec. 29 and had a goal and five points in the two games since then. MacKinnon has 20 goals and 61 points in 38 games, second-best in the scoring race to Nikita Kucherov, and has already hit the 25-point mark in power-play points for the seventh-straight season.

CENTER TO AVOID

J.T. Miller, VAN at STL ($35): Miller has 16 goals and 50 points in only 37 games, but his point totals of late have been spotty. Miller has a goal and seven points in his last seven games, which is very good for most players, but is well below his output from earlier in the season. There are better options at this time, especially considering Miller's high price.

WING

Jonathan Drouin, COL at DAL ($16): Drouin is a great value pick as he is seeing first line time with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen, as well as first power-play time. Drouin has taken full advantage of the situation as he has three goals and seven assists in his last 10 games, including four points on the power play. Drouin has only six goals and 18 points in 36 contests this season, but has shown of late that he has fit in quite well with MacKinnon and Rantanen.

Steven Stamkos, TB at MIN ($24): Stamkos has been hot of late, scoring six goals and adding six assists in his last nine games. Stamkos is back on the top line with Nikita Kucherov and Anthony Cirelli after spending most of the season on the second unit. Stamkos has 16 goals and 38 points in 36 games this season and if you combine him with Drouin on the wing, you have inexpensive forwards and can go expensive at other positions.

WINGS TO AVOID

Filip Forsberg, NSH vs. CGY ($30): Forsberg has 18 goals and 24 assists in just 38 games, but he has been struggling of late, going without a point in four of his last seven games. He has yet to get a point in two earlier games versus Calgary this season.

Brock Boeser, VAN at STL ($28): Boeser is having his best NHL season to date with 24 goals and 39 points in 37 games, but he has only two goals and an assist in his last seven games. Boeser is capable of breaking out at any time but I would rather take him after he has at least one breakout game, and not before.

DEFENSE

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF at MON ($21): Dahlin has not had a point in his last three games, but he is well on his way to his first 20-goal season as he has found the back of the net 10 times in 37 games. He has 19 assists as well as 110 shots on goal. Dahlin has nine points with the man-advantage, well below last season's breakthrough campaign when he managed 32 points on the power play. Dahlin is one of the best offensive defensemen in the NHL and he is a good price in Yahoo DFS on Thursday.

Miro Heiskanen, DAL vs. COL ($19): Heiskanen is not having the season he did last year when he garnered 11 goals and 73 points in 79 games. That being said, this season's four goals and 22 assists in 36 contests is still very good as it will be his second-best season of his six-year NHL career. Heiskanen is an outstanding defenseman and is definitely a the top-10 in fantasy blueliner.

DEFENSEMEN TO AVOID

Moritz Seider, DET at LA ($19): Seider has not had a point in his last four games. He does have five goals and 22 points in 38 contests this season, and has 12 points on the power play, despite seeing second unit power-play time as Shayne Gostisbehere has taken over the spot Seider held last season. Seider is only 22-years-old and is a star in the making, but Thursday's tilt versus the Kings is not a great spot for him.

Kris Letang, PIT at BOS ($23): Letang was outstanding in the two games before and after Christmas as he has a goal and eight assists in two games, including a six-assist effort against the Islanders on Dec. 27. He's been held off the scoresheet in his last three games though, and if you take away his two great games, he would only have two goals and 12 assists in 34 contests. That is more in line with the player Letang has become, and I cannot recommend him against the Bruins.

