NHL DFS: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 4

The work week begins for many Monday, but don't let that get you down when there is hockey to watch, and DFS contests to play. We have six NHL games to work with, with the first starting at 7 p.m. ET. Here are my players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Connor Ingram, ARI vs. WAS ($31): Ingram has seemingly taken the reins as the number-one goalie for the Coyotes. He's started four games in a row, four games that have gone well at that. Now, he has a 2.40 GAA and .926 save percentage on the campaign. The Capitals, meanwhile, have only averaged 2.38 goals per contest, 31st in the NHL.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. CAR ($31): Hellebuyck has rounded into form since a slow start, but this could be a blip of a bad outing given the matchup. The Hurricanes have gotten poor goaltending, which is a surprise, but otherwise have delivered as expected. Offensively, there have been no issues, as Carolina has averaged 3.48 goals and 34.2 shots on net per game.

CENTER

William Karlsson, VGK vs. STL ($20): "Wild Bill" has been on fire, primed to get back over the 20-goal threshold for the first time in a few years. Karlsson has tallied 11 goals already, and added 12 assists for good measure. The Blues have allowed 32.5 shots on net per game, and Jordan Binnington has started to slip. Over his last six contests he has a 4.56 GAA and .872 save percentage.

CENTER TO AVOID

Sean Couturier, PHI vs. PIT ($19): Couturier has looked no worse for the wear after missing all season with an injury, though his shooting percentage has yet to rebound, and he's now posted an 8.0 shooting percentage over his last two campaigns. Tristan Jarry has a 2.47 GAA and .918 save percentage, and the Penguins also have a top-10 penalty kill.

WING

Mason Marchment, DAL at TAM ($20): Four times in his last seven outings Marchment has picked up two points. That includes in each of his last two games. The Lightning have a 3.72 GAA, and so far Andrei Vasilevskiy hasn't fixed their issues. In fact, the Russian goalie has a 3.87 GAA and .859 save percentage.

Jordan Eberle, SEA at MON ($17): Eberle started slow, but after missing a few games he found his footing, so perhaps he just needed to get right physically. Over his last nine outings he has eight points and 20 shots on net. However, on the year he still has a 6.3 shooting percentage. The Canadiens, notably, are in the bottom 10 in GAA, shots on net allowed per game, and penalty-kill percentage.

WINGS TO AVOID

Pavel Buchnevich, STL at VGK ($20): Buchnevich has played a key role in the uptick in offense the Blues have managed after a slow start, but now he's on the road against the Golden Knights. Vegas' 2.32 GAA is lowest in the NHL, and Adin Hill (.935 save percentage) may return and be in net. Additionally, the Knights are in the top five on the penalty kill, and half of Buchnevich's eight goals have come with the extra man.

Brandon Hagel, TAM vs. DAL ($19): Hagel has followed up his 30-goal season quite well, but he only has one point over his last four games. Plus, recently he's been dropped to the second line with the Lightning going all-in with their top line. Having gotten on track after a dip in performance, Jake Oettinger has a 2.43 GAA and .920 save percentage, and the Stars have a top-five penalty kill.

DEFENSE

Mike Matheson, MON vs. SEA ($20): Matheson may not be a known name, but if you played NHL DFS last year, you may have developed an affinity for him. I know I did, because he posted 34 points and 126 shots on net in 48 games. This year, Matheson has 18 points and 59 shots on net in 24 outings, including 10 points with the extra man. The Kraken have a below-average penalty kill, and Philipp Grubauer once again has a sub-.900 save percentage.

Janis Moser, ARI vs. WAS ($16): As Sean Durzi has cooled off, Moser has picked things up. He has six points over his last 10 games. With Charles Lindgren dealing with an illness, the chances of Darcy Kuemper starting are elevated, and he has an .894 save percentage.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Mikhail Sergachev, TAM vs. DAL ($17): Sergachev has taken a step back from last year, save for on the power play. Seven of his 16 points have come with the extra man. However, the Stars have a top-five penalty kill, so this matchup isn't up the Russian defenseman's alley.

Travis Sanheim, PHI vs. PIT ($13): Remember when Sanheim was a feel-good story for the Flyers? Yeah, even though his ice time is still higher than ever, his scoring has dissipated. The defenseman has zero points in his last seven games, and no goals in his last 10. As noted, Jarry has a 2.47 GAA and .918 save percentage.

