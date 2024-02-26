NHL DFS: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 26

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

By this weekend, we'll be in March, so let's make the most out of the end of February. That starts Monday with four NHL games on the slate. Here are my players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Anton Forsberg, OTT at WAS ($22): Since returning to the lineup, Forsberg has a 2.21 GAA and .917 save percentage in four starts. Now, on the season he hasn't been nearly that good, but this matchup intrigues to be sure. Washington has averaged 2.52 goals and 27.6 shots on net per game. The Capitals are only above the Sharks and Blackhawks when it comes to offensive futility.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Charlie Lindgren, WAS vs. OTT ($32): On the other end of the ice, Lindgren has a 2.64 GAA and .914 save percentage. However, while the Senators have had their issues defensively, offensively they have no problems. Ottawa has averaged 3.35 goals and 32.6 shots on net per contest.

CENTER

Wyatt Johnston, DAL vs. NYI ($19): Johnston has eight goals and eight assists in his last 16 games, and eight times he's put at least four shots on target. This has helped him earn more power-play time, which is ideal right about now. New York has the league's worst penalty kill, and also has given up 34.1 shots on net per contest.

CENTER TO AVOID

Bo Horvat, NYI at DAL ($19): The Islanders have recently moved Brock Nelson from second-line center to first-line wing, putting all their offensive eggs in one basket. He has been held without a point in six of his last nine games. The Stars have a top-10 penalty kill, and Jake Oettinger has a 2.49 GAA over his last eight outings.

WING

Jared McCann, SEA vs. BOS ($31): McCann's 25 goals are impressive, but his 145 shots on net in 56 games lead the Kraken as well. This year, the Bruins have relied more on their goaltending. With no more Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci around, Boston has allowed 31.6 shots on goal per contest.

Tom Wilson, WAS vs. OTT ($15): With T.J. Oshie out – again – Wilson is up on the top power-play unit. That helped him pick up a goal in his last game. Forsberg has been playing better, and Washington's overall offense has been poor, but the Senators have a bottom-five penalty kill. This is still a worthwhile matchup.

WINGS TO AVOID

Zach Hyman, EDM vs. LOS ($25): Hyman has a power-play goal in each of his last two games, giving him 11 goals with the extra man out of his 37 this season. Unfortunately for him, the Kings have the second-ranked penalty kill. They are also in the top five in shots on goals allowed per contest.

Vladimir Tarasenko, OTT at WAS ($19): Tarasenko hasn't played a big role in Ottawa's offensive acumen. He picks up points here and there, but doesn't have a multipoint game in his last 17 outings, and he's only put 106 shots on net through 53 games. Lindgren's .914 save percentage is solid enough that I wouldn't take the Russian wing on the road, especially with him down on the second power-play unit.

DEFENSE

Charlie McAvoy, BOS at SEA ($23): McAvoy has 40 points in 51 games. That includes 13 on the power play. The Kraken have a below-average penalty kill, and Joey Daccord has scuffled recently. He has a 2.92 GAA and .907 save percentage over his last 13 contests.

Miro Heiskanen, DAL vs. NYI ($19): Since returning from injury, Heiskanen has 10 points in his last 11 games. Even with zero shots on net in his last two outings, he has 31 shots on goal in that time as well. Plus, he has 12 power-play points on the season, and the Islanders have the league's worst penalty kill.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Noah Dobson, NYI at DAL ($24): Dobson has notched 23 of his 60 points on the power play, but the Stars have a top-10 penalty kill. That's with Oettinger having some struggles, and also Scott Wedgewood as the lead goalie for a while. With Oettinger playing reasonably well (.914 save percentage over his last eight games), the penalty kill should be in peak form.

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. LOS ($23): Bouchard has been incredible on the power play. He has tallied 25 of his 54 points with the extra man. Of course, as I noted, the Kings have the second-ranked penalty kill. The other think Bouchard does well is put pucks on goal (148 in 55 games), but the Kings have held opponents to 28.1 shots on goal per contest.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.