NHL DFS: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 11

Like Oppenheimer, you can be a big winner. Of course, you won't be winning for your filmmaking (unless you are Christopher Nolan, and if you are, thanks for reading), but hopefully for NHL DFS. There are four games on the slate Monday. Here are my players to target, and to avoid, for your lineups.

GOALIE

Jeremy Swayman, BOS vs. STL ($39): It's Swayman's turn in the rotation, and after two games of only allowing a single goal apiece, the Alaskan has a 2.44 GAA and .922 save percentage. Boston hasn't been as stout when it comes to preventing shots on net as it was during the Patrice Bergeron Era, but St. Louis has only managed 28.5 shots on net per game. Thus, Swayman may not be too busy.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Jordan Binnington, STL at BOS ($29): Binnington has been sturdy this year, with a .911 save percentage that pretty much ensures his best numbers in three seasons, and arguably his best performance since his rookie campaign, given the uptick in offense these days. However, while Boston has slipped a smidge defensively, offensively it has gone nowhere. The Bruins have averaged 3.32 goals per game, top 10 in the NHL.

CENTER

Vincent Trocheck, NYR vs. NJD ($20): Most teams would love to have a second-line center as good as Trocheck. He has 60 points in 63 games, including 13 in his last 10 outings. The Devils have a 3.48 GAA, and don't think the revamping in net is going to change anything. Jake Allen has an .899 save percentage over his last four seasons.

CENTER TO AVOID

Bo Horvat, NYI at LOS ($19): Horvat has been quite productive centering the Islanders' top line, but the Islanders are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. Not only that, but the Kings have a 2.63 GAA, have only allowed 28.5 shots on net per game, and have the league's top penalty kill. Eight of Horvat's 26 goals have come on the power play.

WING

Kevin Fiala, LOS vs. NYI ($23): Fiala has been as hot as anybody in the NHL, as he has eight goals and six assists over his last 10 games. Additionally, on the season he has 24 points with the extra man. That stands out here, as the Islanders have the league's worst penalty kill.

Jake DeBrusk, BOS vs. STL ($20): DeBrusk has been in form once more, with three two-point games in his last four outings. He's also put 142 shots on net through 64 games. The Blues have allowed 32.3 shots on goal per contest, so DeBrusk should have the opportunity to stay hot.

WINGS TO AVOID

Jesper Bratt, NJD at NYR ($25): Bratt has 22 goals, but on 199 shots on net. The Rangers have held opponents to 29.6 shots on net per game. Additionally, New York has the fifth-ranked penalty kill, and 23 of Bratt's 64 points have come with the extra man. If that wasn't enough, Igor Shesterkin is in form. He has an 1.67 GAA and .952 save percentage over his last nine games.

Jordan Kyrou, STL at BOS ($19): Kyrou has 20 goals this season, but only one in his last 10 outings. It will be hard to get on track here. Swayman has a .922 save percentage, the Bruins have a top-eight penalty kill. Kyrou has tallied 15 of his 48 points with the extra man.

DEFENSE

John Carlson, WAS at WPG ($22): A recommendation against the Jets? What gives? Well, surprisingly, the Jets have the 24th-ranked penalty kill, even with Connor Hellebuyck's excellent play. Carlson has averaged 3:31 per game with the extra man and has 14 power-play points in 62 games. Thus, I'm recommending Carlson.

K'Andre Miller, NYR vs. NJD ($15): Sometimes, I like to see what the Rangers defensemen who aren't Adam Fox are doing. Well, Miller has four assists (and 22 blocked shots) in his last eight games. New Jersey is hoping Allen, a goalie with an .892 save percentage this year, can salvage things in net, which should tell you everything you need to know.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Noah Dobson, NYI at LOS ($24): In the right situation, Dobson is worth rostering, even at his salary. However, he's on the road for the second game of a back-to-back, and this matchup is tough. The Kings have the top penalty kill in the league, and 23 of Dobson's 64 points have come on the power play. If that wasn't enough – and for me it is – Cam Talbot has an 1.87 GAA and .940 save percentage over his last eight starts.

Luke Hughes, NJD at NYR ($10): Hughes' ice time, and production, is fully tied to the power play. The rookie has averaged 3:25 per game on the power play (up to 4:30 since the start of February), and 17 of his 32 points have come with the extra man. As I noted, though, the Rangers have the fifth-ranked penalty kill. This visiting to Manhattan isn't likely to turn out too well for Hughes.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.