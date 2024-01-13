NHL DFS: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 13

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

We've got a dozen NHL games on the docket Saturday. Yeah, the NFL playoffs are kicking off, but you can get your DFS lineups in and then watch some football. First pucks drop at 7 p.m. ET. Here are my players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Stuart Skinner, EDM at MON ($26): If I were to say to you that Skinner has a 13-2-0 record over his last 15 starts, you might say, "Sure, he's getting offensive support, good for him." While that is true, Skinner has helped his own cause in that time, posting an 1.93 GAA and .929 save percentage. The Canadiens are in the bottom six in goals and shots on net per game, so Skinner could be in line for another win, and also a good night in net.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Cam Talbot, LOS at DET ($35): Uh oh. Is the bloom coming off the rose for Talbot and the Kings? While Talbot's overall numbers remain impressive, he has a 2.80 GAA and .906 save percentage over his last 11 games. The Red Wings have scored 3.51 goals per contest, so Talbot's slide could continue.

CENTER

Charlie Coyle, BOS at STL ($17): Perhaps it's too late to catch the latest Coyle hot streak. His seven-game point streak is over, though he has seven shots on net in the two games since the streak ended. Jordan Binnington has been all over the place this season, and I know his last handful of starts have gone well. All in all, though, he has a 3.01 GAA and .907 save percentage, and he has an .899 save percentage over the last three seasons. My trust levels in Binnington remain fairly low.

CENTER TO AVOID

Sean Couturier, PHI at WPG ($21): Couturier and company are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. Beyond that, the Flyers will presumably be seeing Connor Hellebuyck, who some might consider the presumed Vezina winner at this point. Through 30 appearances, the American goalie has a 2.20 GAA and .923 save percentage. He's also allowed more than two goals once since November 14, which is two months ago.

WING

Warren Foegele, EDM at MON ($21): The potential for Foegele, and the Oilers of his ilk, relies on how the team is divvying up the minutes to Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Right now, they are both shouldering center roles, so Foegele gets to skate next to his imposing German teammate. The 27-year-old has 10 points over his last 10 games, but also 33 shots on target. Montreal, meanwhile, has a 3.39 GAA, and has allowed 33.6 shots on net per contest.

Jaden Schwartz, SEA at CLM ($16): Schwartz has been back for only two games, but he's notched three points in those two games. Also, you may forget that he was playing well before his injury, which means he has 18 points in 25 contests on the year. The Blue Jackets are in the bottom three in GAA and shots on net allowed per game, making this one of the two best matchups possible (and San Jose isn't available as a matchup in the evening slate).

WINGS TO AVOID

Cole Caufield, MON vs. EDM ($21): With poor puck luck this season, Caufield's 11 goals have been a product of putting 147 shots on net. The Oilers have held opponents to 28.2 shots on goal per game, though. Not only that, but Skinner has that 1.93 GAA and .929 save percentage over his last 15 starts. Caufield will need some big-time puck luck for this one.

Lucas Raymond, DET vs. LOS ($12): Talbot hasn't been as good recently, but the Kings have still held opponents to 27.4 shots on net per game, and they still have the league's top penalty kill. Nine of Raymond's 33 points have come with the extra man, but it's his passivity when it comes to shooting recently that concerns me the most. The Swede has managed a paltry four shots on net over his last 12 contests.

DEFENSE

Vince Dunn, SEA at CLM ($24): Dunn has proven himself over the last couple of seasons to be productive, but also consistent. He has 34 points in 41 games this year, but he also hasn't gone more than two games without a point since a three-game pointless streak from November 28 through December 2. Given that the Blue Jackets have a 3.67 GAA, I like Dunn's odds of getting on the score sheet.

Sean Durzi, ARI at MIN ($19): Even if Filip Gustavsson returns, and that's decidedly an "if," I like Durzi against a Wild team on the second leg of a back-to-back. Minnesota has a bottom-five penalty kill, and Durzi has tallied nine points with the extra man in 34 games.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Brent Burns, CAR vs. PIT ($24): Burns has 11 points in his last 12 games, but seven of them have come on the power play. The Penguins have the 10th-ranked penalty kill, which isn't great, but is also clearly above average. Tristan Jarry has a 2.56 GAA, so when he's in net, the Penguins are more imposing defensively.

Justin Faulk, STL vs. BOS ($17): Faulk is in line to return from injury, but this is not an easy matchup to step into. Linus Ullmark has been playing better, though he's banged up a bit. However, if Ullmark can't play, Jeremy Swayman will be in net, and he has a 2.47 GAA and .920 save percentage. It doesn't really matter for Faulk. He's in trouble either way.

