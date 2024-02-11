NHL DFS: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 11

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

Even if you're in charge of wings, beer and related stuff, you have to get your Sunday NHL DFS lineups before. There are two matinee games, with the first starting at 1 p.m. EST. Here are my players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Thatcher Demko, VAN at WAS ($40): To the benefit of DFS players, the Canucks saved Demko for Sunday with only four teams in action. And all four are on the second day of a back-to-back. Demko, with his .918 save percentage, is clearly the best option. And he has the most favorable matchup as the Capitals rank 30th in goals per game.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Jake Allen, MON vs. STL ($28): Three bottom-10 offenses are in action Sunday, but the Blues list the second-best offense on that front (and when it comes to shots). Allen may be at home against his former team, though he's posted a .901 save percentage this year and a .900 in 123 appearances for the Habs over the last four seasons.

CENTER

Elias Lindholm, VAN at WAS ($19): Lindholm joined the Canucks and was slotted in as the second-line center right next to J.T. Miller. He registered two goals in the first appearance for his new team. And while he hasn't managed a point in two games since, he did produce three shots Saturday. The Capitals are in line to start Darcy Kuemper with his .894 save percentage.

CENTER TO AVOID

Dylan Strome, WAS vs. VAN ($21): Strome is the only notable center left playing for Washington. And while he's at 20 goals, he only has 14 assists and that's a little low for a first-line pivot at this point of the season. And as noted, Demko comes in with a .918 save percentage - and that's paired with a 2.47 GAA.

WING

Pavel Buchnevich, STL at MON ($20): If you like players who put pucks on net, Buchnevich has done that 55 times over his last 18 games. Montreal, meanwhile, has allowed a whopping 34.2 shots per outing. Buchnevich also skates on the first power-play unit while the Habs have the 30th-ranked penalty kill.

Pius Suter, VAN at WAS ($16): Suter has tallied seven points in his last six games. It helps that he's now skating next to Elias Pettersson on the first line and also participates on the second PP. With Kuemper and his .894 save percentage likely in net, Suter could stay hot.

WINGS TO AVOID

Tom Wilson, WAS vs. VAN ($11): With Alex Ovechkin in gear, I'm wary about avoiding him with only four teams playing. I have no such qualms about Wilson. Let's repeat the fact Demko has posted a 2.47 GAA and .918 save percentage, so the Caps have the worst matchup.

Brandon Saad, STL at MON ($10): You may remember Saad as a 20-goal producer and he's done that several times during his career, while also notching 19 last year. He's up to 13 so far, but has been held to one shot or fewer in five of his last seven outings. Even if this is a positive matchup, Saad isn't looking like he'll get many chances to get to that 20-goal mark.

DEFENSE

Filip Hronek, VAN at WAS ($22): Maybe Hronek is back on track. He was crushing it earlier this year with 36 points from his first 42 games. And then, he went cold. But Hronek's coming off a three-point effort Saturday. Hopefully he's turned it around, for DFS purposes if nothing else. Facing the Capitals and Kuemper with his .894 save percentage is encouraging.

Mike Matheson, MON vs. STL ($20): Matheson is quietly one of the most-productive defensemen in the NHL with 38 points while recording consecutive games with two points. Also, 20 of those have come with the extra man. The Blues, on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, list a below-average penalty kill and that bodes well for Matheson.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

John Carlson, WAS vs. VAN ($22): More of the same. I'll note Demko hasn't been slipping at all with a .920 save percentage from his last 12 appearances. And while the Canucks were terrible on the penalty kill the last couple years, they've moved up to mid-table this season.

Kaiden Guhle, MON vs. STL ($12): Matheson was endorsed for selection as a top point producer and elite man-advantage performer. Guhle, his defensive partner, is not. He doesn't participate on the power play. And Jordan Binnington has posted a .928 save percentage over his last 10 games. If a Hab isn't hot, keep them out of your lineups.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.