NHL DFS: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 21

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

The NHL is going all out this week. Monday was packed, as was Tuesday. Wednesdays are usually lighter days for the league, but this time around things are a smidge busier, if only a smidge. We have five games on the docket Wednesday, which is more than we typically get. Here are my players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Martin Jones, TOR at ARI ($24): Jones is healthy again, and while his save percentage has fallen to .908, he still has a 2.69 GAA. Toronto may be top five in goals per game, but has also only allowed 29.9 shots on per game. It's the Coyotes' general inability to threaten opposing goalies that stands out to me. Arizona has managed a mere 26.7 shots on net per contest.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Linus Ullmark, BOS at EDM ($35): Ullmark isn't going to win the Vezina again, and he's also likely in for a tough game against the Oilers. Edmonton's high-flying offense has managed 3.56 goals and 33.3 shots on net per contest, both top five in the NHL.

CENTER

Tage Thompson, BUF at MON ($27): Thompson's injury issues have put him back under the radar after making a massive splash last season, but at least he remains well-balanced. The center had 47 goals and 47 assists last season, and this year he has 16 of both through 45 games. Thompson has also put 155 shots on net. Montreal has a 3.53 GAA and has allowed 33.7 shots on net per contest, so Buffalo's burgeoning star, now healthy, has a chance to add to his point total.

CENTER TO AVOID

Connor Bedard, CHI vs. PHI ($22): Bedard is back! That means a couple things. One, the Blackhawks have a player actually worth rostering in your DFS lineups on the regular. Two, you actually have to think about Chicago's matchups again. The Flyers have held opponents to 28.1 shots on net per game and are neck-and-neck with the Kings in the battle for the NHL's best penalty kill. There are some real questionable defenses in action Tuesday, so you can do much better.

WING

Troy Terry, ANA vs. CLM ($20): Terry has been a standout performer for the Ducks recently. Six times in his last 11 games he's picked up multiple points. While the trip from Los Angeles to Anaheim isn't exactly a trek, the Blue Jackets are still going to be on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, and they still have the 31st-ranked penalty kill.

Matthew Knies, TOR at ARI ($15): Hey, actual secondary scoring for the Leafs! Knies, who has been skating next to Auston Matthews and Mitchell Marner to little avail for much of his rookie campaign, has six points in his last six contests. The Coyotes have allowed 32.1 shots on net per game, and even if Connor Ingram returns from his injury. He has an .894 save percentage over his last nine outings.

WINGS TO AVOID

Jake DeBrusk, BOS at EDM ($16): DeBrusk may be on Boston's second line, but he's also on the second power-play unit, and has averaged 1:34 per game with the extra man. The Oilers have a middling penalty kill, but have only allowed 28.1 shots on net per contest. Scoring on them without the benefit of the extra man has proven tough for much of the year.

Lawson Crouse, ARI vs. TOR ($14): Crouse has a point in each of his last two games, but four points in his last 14 outings. Additionally, he's only averaged 1:45 per contest on the power play. The Maple Leafs have a penalty kill on the fringes of the bottom 10, but that doesn't really matter with Crouse. Don't forget Jones has a 2.69 GAA for the Leafs as well.

DEFENSE

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF at MON ($21): Dahlin has tallied seven points and a whopping 44 shots on net over his last 11 games. That includes five points with the extra man, but there's no worry about that here. Montreal has a bottom-three penalty kill.

Cam Fowler, ANA vs. CLM ($15): Fowler has been around for so long, it's a little surprising he's only 32. Maybe that's how he's able to average a whopping 25:05 per game in ice time, including 2:27 on the power play. Fowler can still contribute offensively as well, notching 27 points. Columbus is 31st in GAA, and as I noted on the second night of a back-to-back.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. BOS ($23): Bouchard can do a lot on the ice, but 24 of his 53 points have come on the power play, and that is significant. The Bruins are on the fringes of the top 10 on the penalty kill, though. Bouchard's salary is high, and reasonably so, but of course that makes the risk higher as well.

Seth Jones, CHI vs. PHI ($17): Jones has Bedard's back, though he also has zero points in the three games since his rookie teammate has returned. Finding his footing, even with Bedard, may prove tricky against a Flyers team in the top five in shots on net allowed per contest and penalty-kill percentage.

