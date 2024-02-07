NHL DFS: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 7

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

There are three NHL games Wednesday night, including two nationally-televised games. That's hockey for all of us to watch! Of course, one of those matchups involves Chicago, but life is not always perfect. Here are my players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Filip Gustavsson, MIN at CHI ($23): Gustavsson season has been a roller coaster, and while his .908 save percentage in his last five starts is not sterling by any means, it's encouraging in its mediocrity. That's enough for this matchup. Chicago is all the way down at 2.08 goals per game now, and Connor Bedard is still out.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. TAM ($34): When Jonathan Quick grabbed the first start after the break for the Rangers, it may have indicated the team is worried about Shesterkin's struggles. He does have that Vezina, but he also has an .899 save percentage this season. The Lightning are dealing with their lodestone in net also struggling, but they have averaged 3.48 goals per game, top eight in the NHL.

CENTER

Matt Duchene, DAL at TOR ($19): The Stars are on the second leg of a back-to-back, but Duchene and his compatriots on the squad's second line have given the team a top six on par with anybody. He's also got 17 points in his last 16 games. Toronto isn't too tough a matchup, as Ilya Samsonov has a 3.35 GAA and .879 save percentage.

CENTER TO AVOID

Anthony Cirelli, TAM at NYR ($16): Cirelli was hot before the break, notching eight points in six contests. That's impressive, but allow me to look at the bigger picture. Prior to that hot streak, Cirelli had one point in 13 games. His talent level is likely somewhere in between those two poles, but I'm betting on regression for now.

WING

Mitchell Marner, TOR vs. DAL ($26): It's impressive the Leafs have managed to average 3.42 goals per game, given that they have four forwards who have contributed anything of substance. That means finding bargains nigh impossible, but sometimes a high-salary player still delivers bang for your buck. Marner has been held without a point only twice in his last 13 games. The Stars are on the second night of a back-to-back, and Scott Wedgewood has an .899 save percentage.

Matt Boldy, MIN at CHI ($23): The foremost beneficiary of the Wild changing head coaches seems to have been Boldy. The sheer tonnage of minutes he's played with the extra man has boosted his offensive numbers. Over his last 12 games he's averaged 4:23 per game in power-play time and has seven points in those situations. The Blackhawks have the 27th-ranked penalty kill, so this is right up Boldy's alley.

WINGS TO AVOID

Nick Paul, TAM at NYR ($14): Paul has averaged 3:30 per game on the power play and has tallied six of his 13 goals on the power play. While the Rangers have gotten some questionable goaltending, they still have a top-eight penalty kill. Being on the road, and facing one of the better penalty kills, doesn't bode well for Paul.

Matthew Knies, TOR vs. DAL ($10): Allow me to elaborate on the top-heavy nature of the Leafs. Knies came into this season as a vaunted rookie. He's spent the bulk of the campaign skating on the top line next to Auston Matthews and Marner. Knies has three points in his last 16 games, all assists. Even given this plum assignment, the rookie just isn't up to the task.

DEFENSE

Brock Faber, MIN at CHI ($23): Unlike Knies, here is a rookie who has delivered beyond expectations. Faber is now the Calder favorite thanks to his massive minutes load (24:51 per game) and uptick in offensive contribution. He has nine points in his last seven games. Chicago is also in the bottom six in GAA and shots on net per contest for good measure.

Jacob Trouba, NYR vs. TAM ($17): Prior to his two-game suspension, which he has served, Trouba had six points, 35 shots on net, and 34 blocked shots in his last 14 games. That includes three games with four or more shots on target. I briefly touched on Andrei Vasilevskiy's struggles, in a sideways sense, and indeed he has an .899 save percentage and has allowed three goals in four of his last five starts.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Thomas Harley, DAL at TOR ($24): There are a few things at play in terms of Harley's value to DFS players. One, Miro Heiskanen is back. Two, Harley's 12 goals have come on a mere 83 shots on net, a shooting percentage largely unsustainable for a defenseman. He's also on the second leg of a back-to-back and back on the second power-play unit. Thus, I wouldn't expect things to remain at the same level.

Victor Hedman, TAM at NYR ($20): Hedman commands a high salary, and it is for a player who has tallied 21 of his 50 points on the power play. I noted the Rangers have a top-eight penalty kill, so that is a concern. On top of that, they have only allowed 28.5 shots on goal per game. That's how New York has stayed afloat even with dicey netminding.

