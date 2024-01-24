NHL DFS: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 24

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

This Wednesday is busier than usual for the NHL, perhaps in preparation for the looming All-Star break. Hey, that's good for DFS purposes! You have seven games worth of players to pick from, and here are my names to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Joey Daccord, SEA vs. CHI ($24): Daccord has given the Kraken not just stability in net, but straight-up success. He's posted a 2.33 GAA and .922 save percentage in taking over as the top netminder for Seattle. Chicago, sans Connor Bedard, is legitimately threatening to somehow fall below San Jose in terms of goals per game. The Blackhawks have managed a paltry 2.17 GAA.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Jeremy Swayman, BOS vs. CAR ($39): In theory, Swayman won't even be starting, as Linus Ullmark is back from his injury. However, he looked iffy in his return, so I do wonder if maybe Swayman will be the primary goalie for now. Either way, I would eschew him on my roster against the Hurricanes. They have averaged 3.40 goals, which is quite good, but they have also put 33.4 shots on net per game, which is fifth best in the NHL.

CENTER

Phillip Danault, LOS vs. BUF ($19): Danault has been held without a point for three games in a row, but prior to that he was on a six-game point streak. He's been a 50-point guy for a couple seasons, so his ability to contribute offensively is established. The Sabres are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, and Devon Levi was recently called up from AHL. In the NHL this year he's posted an .889 save percentage.

CENTER TO AVOID

John Tavares, TOR vs. WPG ($26): Tavares doesn't need a hard sell as a quality player. Even this year, on the whole, he's been good. However, the Maple Leafs captain is on an eight-game point streak. Even though Laurent Brossoit, who is getting the call in net Wednesday, plays rarely, he has a .925 save percentage over the last two seasons.

WING

Nikolaj Ehlers, WPG at TOR ($26): Ehlers throws pucks at the net with gusto. He's put 75 shots on target over his last 20 games, and putting pucks on goal is just about the best thing a wing can do. The Dane has also been producing, with 20 points over those 20 games. Ilya Samsonov will be starting Wednesday, and his .866 save percentage bodes well for Ehlers.

Ilya Mikheyev, VAN vs. STL ($13): The Canucks lack for secondary scoring, though that hasn't slowed them down much, but Mikheyev has 10 goals and 13 assists in 43 games, which is something. This is mostly about the matchup, though. The Blues are on the road for the second night of a back-to-back. Joel Hofer will be in net, and he has a career .906 save percentage.

WINGS TO AVOID

Alex Tuch, BUF at LOS ($24): Tuch has picked up points recently, but Chicago, San Jose, and Montreal aren't Los Angeles. The Kings have the league's top penalty kill and have only allowed 27.6 shots on goal per game. Cam Talbot has started to struggle, but now David Rittich has stepped in and has an 1.76 GAA and .930 save percentage. Plus, there is the fact he Sabres are on the second night of a back-to-back.

Jordan Kyrou, STL at VAN ($19): I mentioned the Blues being on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, and that is a point against Kyrou here, even if his puck luck is starting to turn around. He'll be facing Thatcher Demko, more than likely, and he has a 2.40 GAA and .922 save percentage. Also, after being bad against the penalty kill in the past, the Canucks are middling on that front this year, which is an uptick. That's enough for me to avoid Kyrou.

DEFENSE

Drew Doughty, LOS vs. BUF ($22): Doughty has already picked up 11 goals in 44 games. Granted, five of those goals have come on the power play, as have five of his 13 assists. The Sabres are middling in terms of penalty kill, but they are on the second leg of a back-to-back, and will likely have Levi in net. As such, power-play time could prove more conducive to Doughty under these circumstances.

Neal Pionk, WPG at TOR ($15): Pionk has two points in his last three games, and nine over his last 17 outings. He's also averaged 2:57 per game with the extra man over his last seven contests, which is intriguing. Of course, in the end, Samsonov has an .866 save percentage for Toronto, and that's the top draw for me.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

John Carlson, WAS at COL ($22): The Capitals are another team on the road for the second game of a back-to-back. Now the goaltending hasn't been good in Colorado, but the defense has. The Avalanche have held opponents to 29.3 shots on net per game, and they are in the top 12 in penalty kill as well.

Brent Burns, CAR at BOS ($21): Sure, I'd be worried about rostering Swayman, but he has a 2.31 GAA and .923 save percentage, so I'm not exactly over the moon about any Hurricanes either. The Bruins have slipped a bit on the penalty kill, but still rank fifth, and 12 of Burns' 26 points have come with the extra man.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.