NHL Expert Picks: Best Bets for Saturday, November 9

NHL Best Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks for

Saturday, Nov. 9

The National Hockey League has 12 games on the schedule for Saturday, with two matinee games. We won't focus on those two games, but rather we'll eye the three games with a puck drop of 9 p.m. ET or later for parlay opportunities. Let's get started.

Best NHL Picks Tonight

Carolina Hurricanes at Colorado Avalanche

The Hurricanes (10-2-0) travel to meet the Avalanche (6-8-0) at Ball Arena on Saturday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed or streamed on ESPN+.

It's the beginning of a three-game, five-day trip to Colorado, Vegas and Utah for Carolina. The Hurricanes have been on fire lately, registering eight consecutive victories, including a 5-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins last time out on Thursday as the under (6.5) cashed.

During the win streak, Carolina has scored four or more goals in seven straight games, while going for three or more goals in 11 straight games.

For the Avs, they're coming off a 1-0 loss in Winnipeg. They've dropped four of their past five outings. Goaltending has been an issue, allowing four or more goals in four of the past six outings.

Pyotr Kochetkov (7-1-0, 2.51 GAA, .896 save percentage) is projected to start for the Canes, while Alexandar Georgiev (1-5-0, 4.05 GAA, .847 SV%) gets the nod for the home side. The latter has had struggles all season, although he was much better with 27 saves on 28 shots against the Jets last time out.

Still, playing the Canes is the way to go, as they're not priced out of line. Eventually, they'll cool off, but until then, keep riding with Carolina.

Hurricanes ML (-125 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Columbus Blue Jackets at Los Angeles Kings

The Blue Jackets (5-5-2) travel to meet the Kings (8-4-3) at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for a 9 p.m. ET puck drop. The game is also available on ESPN+.

The Jackets are coming off a 2-1 overtime loss last time out. Columbus has just one point out of a possible six in their past three outings. The Jackets have scored two or fewer points in four straight outings.

The Kings were doubled up last time out, falling 4-2 to the visiting Canucks. However, L.A. is 5-2-1 in the past eight games, going for three or more goals in six of those outings. Alex Laferriere and Kevin Fiala have been hot lately, with each player scoring seven points in the past four games.

Let's back the Kings on the puck line, and we'll play the under, too, for a nice Same-Game Parlay (SGP).

Kings -1.5 (+115 at BetMGM)

Under 6.5 Goals (-120 at BetMGM)

Same-Game Parlay +282 (at FanDuel Sportsbook): Kings -1.5 (+118) + Under 6.5 Goals (-130)

Edmonton Oilers at Vancouver Canucks

The Oilers (6-7-1) and Canucks (7-2-3) meet at Rogers Arena, with a puck drop at 10 p.m. ET. The game is available on ESPN+.

The Oilers have dropped back-to-back games against the New Jersey Devils and Vegas Golden Knights, getting outscored 7-2. The under has cashed in four straight games and nine of the past 10 outings. Remember that.

For the Canucks, they've ticked off three straight victories, outscoring those teams 12-5. Each of those victories came on the road. The under has a slight 2-1-1 mark in the past four outings.

In this series, Edmonton has won three of the past four meetings, with the under going 3-0-1 in that span. We'll back the Canucks at even-money and we will go low on the total for another SGP.

Canucks ML (-102 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 6.5 (-120 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

SGP +244 (at FanDuel Sportsbook): Canucks ML (-102) and Under 6.5 Goals (-120)

NHL Parlays Tonight

5-Leg NHL Monster Parlay (+2265 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Kings -1.5 (+118) vs. Blue Jackets

Under 6.5 Goals (-130) - Kings vs. Blue Jackets

Hurricanes ML (-126) at Avalanche

Canucks ML (-102) vs. Oilers

Under 6.5 Goals (-120) - Canucks vs. Oilers

2-Leg Moneyline Parlay (+255 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Hurricanes ML (-126) at Avalanche

Canucks ML (-102) vs. Oilers

2-Leg Under Parlay (+224 at FanDuel Sportsbook)