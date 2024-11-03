NHL Best Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks for Sunday, November 3

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks for

Sunday, Nov. 3

The National Hockey League has seven total games on tap for Sunday. However, we'll avoid the four games with a puck drop of 5 p.m. ET or earlier, and look to the three evening games for parlay opportunities.

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Minnesota Wild tangle at 6 p.m. ET in the Twin Cities, while the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames renew their provincial rivalry at 8 p.m. ET. The Chicago Blackhawks and Anaheim Ducks also battle at 8 p.m. ET on the left coast. All three games can be viewed or streamed on ESPN+. Let's get started.

Boost your bankroll with enticing sportsbook promos offered by the best online sportsbooks. This BetMGM bonus code features an attractive offer of $250 in bonus bets or a first-bet bonus of up to $1,500 depending on location.

Best NHL Picks Tonight

Toronto Maple Leafs at Minnesota Wild

The Maple Leafs (6-5-1) meet the Wild (7-1-2) in the second end of a back-to-back quick-hitter road trip over the weekend.

Toronto was doubled up by the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Saturday behind Joseph Woll, failing to cover as heavy favorites (-202) as the total (6.0) was a push at most shops. Anthony Stolarz (4-2-1, 2.45 GAA, .916 save percentage) is projected to get the start.

The Maple Leafs were a respectable 7-6-0 last season when playing on zero rest and posted a +11 goal differential. The under had a slight 7-6-0 edge in those 13 games last season.

The Wild topped the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3 on Friday as a slight home underdog (-108) as the over (6.5) hit for a third straight game. They are 4-0-1 in their past five games. The Wild have lost just once in regulation this season – 7-5 to the Philadelphia Flyers, of all teams.

Look for Minnesota to snap a five-game losing skid in the series against Toronto.

Wild ML (-111 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames

The Oilers (5-5-1) and Flames (6-4-1) tangle in the second installment of the Battle of Alberta on Sunday evening at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

These teams met in Edmonton back on October 13, with the Flames coming away with a 4-1 win as heavy underdogs (+211) as the under (7.0) cashed.

In that first meeting, Jeff Skinner opened the scoring just 76 seconds into the game. That's how things stood until midway through the second period when Rasmus Andersson notched an unassisted goal.

In the third period, Anthony Mantha was helped out by Andersson and Martin Pospisil. His goal stood up as the game-winning tally. Justin Kirkland added an insurance marker, while Andersson had another apple. Connor Zary picked up an unassisted empty-net goal to back Dan Vladar with the win. He made 25 saves on 26 shots. He is expected to go again on Sunday for the Flames.

Stuart Skinner is projected to start for the Oilers. He looks to avenge that earlier loss to the Flames after allowing three goals on 28 shots.

Edmonton has picked up the pace with three wins in four games, with the under 6-1 in their past seven outings. Calgary shut out New Jersey 3-0 last time out as a moderate underdog (+150), halting a four-game skid. The under is 7-2 in their past nine games.

The under also cashed in the first meeting. We'll avoid picking a winner, but we'll hit the under rather aggressively.

Under 6.5 Goals (-120 at BetMGM Sportsbook)

Don't place any wagers without first ensuring you have the latest and most competitive NHL odds.

Chicago Blackhawks at Anaheim Ducks

The Blackhawks (4-7-1) and Ducks (4-4-2) meet at the Honda Center. Both teams haven't been half-bad lately.

Chicago has won two of its past three games on their five-game road trip. Those victories were against the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings. The win over the Kings came in a shootout yesterday, so this is a game on no rest.

Last season, the Blackhawks were a dismal 1-9-0 in 10 games with no rest, while the under was 6-2-2 with a -18 goal differential. Yuck.

The Ducks were edged 2-1 in overtime on Thursday to wrap up a four-game road trip back East, going 1-2-1 in that journey. Anaheim has cashed the under at a 5-1 clip in its past six games while going 7-2-1 on the season.

Like the game above, we're going to avoid picking a side and will go with the under. Chicago has scored two or fewer goals in seven out of 12 games to date, ranking 24th in the NHL with 2.7 goals per game. The power play is 18.4 percent, which ranks 21st. The defense is so-so, allowing 3.2 foals per game, with the penalty kill hitting at a 74.3 percent clip (23rd).

For the Ducks, they're the worst offense in the NHL with just 2.2 goals per game. They're 29th in both shots on goal (26.4) and the power play (12.9 percent). The Ducks are also last in faceoff percentage (41.9 percent). The penalty kill ranks 19th at a 77.8 percent clip.

Under 6.5 Goals (-130 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

NHL Parlays Tonight

3-Leg NHL Parlay (+511 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Wild ML (-111) vs. Maple Leafs

Under 6.5 Goals (-122) - Oilers at Flames

Under 6.5 Goals (-130) - Blackhawks at Ducks

2-Leg Under Parlay (+221 at FanDuel Sportsbook)