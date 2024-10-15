NHL Expert Picks: Best Bets for Tuesday, October 15

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets Tonight: Expert Hockey Parlay Picks for

Tuesday, Oct. 15

The National Hockey League has nine games scheduled on Tuesday. However, we'll be focusing on the three nationally-televised games.

The Florida Panthers and Columbus Blue Jackets do battle at Nationwide Arena, with a puck drop at 7 p.m. ET. The game can be viewed on NHL Network. At 7:30 p.m. ET, the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis square off at Enterprise Center, with the game available on ESPN in the front end of a doubleheader. At 10 p.m. ET, the Philadelphia Flyers and Edmonton Oilers square off.

We'll provide a couple of parlay opportunities, as you look to build that bankroll for later in the season. Maybe even use some, or all, of these picks to pair with NFL plays for cross-sport opportunities on Sunday. Let's get started.

Best NHL Picks Tonight

Florida Panthers at Columbus Blue Jackets

The Panthers (2-2-0) take on the Blue Jackets (1-1-0) at Nationwide Arena. The Panthers were in action Monday afternoon in Boston, picking up a 4-3 win. In fact, Florida has played four games, and both victories have come against the Bruins.

In Monday's game, Anton Lundell scored a pair of even-strength goals, while Sam Reinhart scored on the power play, as well as a shorthanded goal. That was all Sergei Bobrovsky needed, as he kicked aside 24 of the 27 shots he faced for the victory.

Spencer Knight (0-1-0, 4.13 GAA, .846 SV%) is expected to get the start in the second end of a back-to-back. He hasn't faced the Blue Jackets since his NHL debut back on April 20, 2021, a 5-1 win in Sunrise when the Connecticut native made 33 saves on 34 shots.

Last season, Florida was an impressive 6-1-1 when playing on no rest, posting a plus-9 goal differential, while the Under cashed in six of those eight games.

The Blue Jackets are projected to start Elvis Merzlikins (0-1-0, 3.07 GAA, .885 SV%). He faced the Panthers in Florida on Nov. 6, 2023 last season, allowing three goals on just 10 shots before being pulled after just 6:09.

We'll back the road team as rather moderate favorites.

Panthers ML (-165 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues

The Wild (1-0-2) and the Blues (2-1-0) lock horns at Enterprise Center, and Minnesota has yet to lose in regulation in three games. In fact, all three games have been decided by a single goal.

It's only win in regulation came in the opener Wednesday, a 3-2 victory behind Filip Gustavsson as a rather heavy favorite (-265).

The Blues opened the season with road wins against the Seattle Kraken and San Jose Sharks before getting tripped up against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. Like Minnesota, all three games have been decided by a single goal, including a 5-4 OT win against the Sharks.

Marc-Andre Fleury (0-0-1, 3.72 GAA, .882 SV%) is expected to get the nod in the crease, facing Jordan Binnington (1-1-0, 3.02 GAA, .900 SV%).

Fleury faced the Blues three times last season, going 0-1-2 with a 2.91 GAA and .900 SV% in three starts. Binnington faced the Wild four times, going 3-1-0 with a 2.45 GAA and .915 SV%.

This is the home opener for the Blues, and they should be hyped. Binnington has gotten off to a decent start, and he was sharp against the Wild last season, too. Back the home side to deal the Wild their first setback of the season. St. Louis is a nice value as a short 'dog at home, too.

Blues ML (+102 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Philadelphia Flyers at Edmonton Oilers

The Flyers (1-1-0) and the Oilers (0-3-0) meet in the late game of the ESPN doubleheader at Rogers Place.

Edmonton has stunningly opened the season with three consecutive losses. It has been an inexplicable start, too, as a team with the likes of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, etc. has managed three total goals in three games.

For the Oilers, Jeff Skinner scored his first goal in an Edmonton sweater in Saturday's 4-1 setback. He gave the Oil a 1-0 lead just 76 seconds into the contest in a provincial rivalry game, and the Edmonton faithful were breathing a sigh of relief. But, Calgary scored four unanswered goals to deal Edmonton a third straight loss.

The Flyers opened with a 3-2 shootout win in Vancouver on Friday in the opener behind Samuel Ersson, while the Flames doubled up the Fly Guys 6-3. Ersson is expected to make the start here. Travis Konecny had a power-play goal and a shorthanded goal in the loss in Calgary.

These teams split the season series in 2023-24, with the home team winning each battle. In fact, that has been the case in each of the past two seasons.

Edmonton isn't going to lose forever, and it should be able to scratch out a close victory, perhaps even in overtime or a shootout. However, given the struggles of the offense, while facing a decent goaltender, let's back the Flyers on the puck line for a much better value.

Flyers PL (+1.5, -135 at Caesars Sportsbook)

NHL Parlays Tonight

3-Leg NHL Parlay (+439 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Panthers ML (-170) at Blue Jackets

Blues ML (-102) vs. Wild

Flyers PL (+1.5, -140) at Oilers

2-Leg Moneyline Parlay (+214 at FanDuel Sportsbook)