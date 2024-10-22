NHL Expert Picks: Best Bets for Tuesday, October 22

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets Tonight: Expert Hockey Parlay Picks for

Tuesday, Oct. 22

The National Hockey League has one of those rare days on Tuesday. All 32 teams are in action. Just for fun, we're going to take a stab at pick every single game. Normally, we'd go a little longer with the analysis. But, due to the amazing amount of games, for brevity's sake, we'll give you some facts, and a quick pick. Let's get started.

Best NHL Picks Tonight

Washington Capitals at Philadelphia Flyers

The Capitals (3-1-0) and the Flyers (1-3-1) meet up at Wells Fargo Center. Washington streaks in with a lot of confidence after a 6-5 OTW in New Jersey on Saturday, winning for a third straight game. The Flyers were blanked at home by the Canucks on Saturday, and they have managed one out of a possible eight points in the past four games.

Capitals ML (+100 Caesars Sportsbook)

Minnesota Wild at Florida Panthers

Believe it or not, the Wild (3-0-2) swept the Panthers (4-2-1) last season, including a 2-0 shutout in the Twin Cities on Oct. 12, and a 6-4 win in Sunrise on Jan. 19 as a heavy underdog (+180). Minnesota hasn't been beaten in regulation through five games, and it is 2-0-1 in the first three stops of a seven-game road trip.

Wild ML (+124 DraftKings Sportsbook)

Tampa Bay Lightning at New Jersey Devils

Last season, the Lightning (3-2-0) went 5-5-0 with a minus-4 goal differential when playing on no rest. They lost 5-2 in Toronto on Monday night. The Devils (5-2-1) lost a 6-5 OT barn burner to the Caps on Saturday, and are more well-rested. While Tampa has won seven of the past eight in the series, go with Jersey.

Devils ML (-156 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Dallas Stars at Buffalo Sabres

The Stars (5-1-0) take on the Sabres (2-4-1) in the Brett Hull special. Dallas has won five of the past six in this series, just like when it won the Stanley Cup in Buffalo in 1999. Too soon, Buffalo?

Stars ML (-154 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

New York Rangers at Montreal Canadiens

The Rangers (4-0-1) haven't lost in regulation, and they're 3-0-0 on the road. The Canadiens (2-3-1) have just three points out of a possible 10 since the stunning 1-0 win in the opener over Toronto. The moneyline is too expensive, though. The Over cashed in all three meetings last season and has hit in four in a row in the series.

Over 6 (-115 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Toronto Maple Leafs at Columbus Blue Jackets

The Maple Leafs (4-2-0) meet the Blue Jackets (2-3-0), and Toronto is playing on no rest. The Leafs won 5-2 Monday against the Lightning behind Anthony Stolarz, so backup Dennis Hildeby will be summoned. He was sharp in his only previous action, and facing CBJ is a favorable matchup. However, the ML is too pricey. Let's go low on the total here.

Under 6.5 (-105 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Detroit Red Wings at New York Islanders

The Red Wings (2-3-0) and Islanders (2-1-2) match up at UBS Arena, and these teams have split the past 10 meetings. Detroit is 2-0-0 against Nashville and 0-3-0 against everyone else. The Isles had a 4-3 SOW Saturday against the Habs, and three of five games have been decided by a single goal. Defense wins this one for the home side.

Islanders ML (-150 at BetMGM Sportsbook)

Winnipeg Jets at St. Louis Blues

The Jets (5-0-0) have fired out of the gates with 10 out of 10 possible points. The Blues (4-2-0) have been playing great hockey, too. Winnipeg swept this series 3-0-0 last season, and it has won nine of the past 10 meetings. Keep flying with the Jets until they crash.

Jets ML (-150 at BetMGM Sportsbook)

Vancouver Canucks at Chicago Blackhawks

The Canucks (2-1-2) have cashed the Under in four of five games to date, while the Blackhawks (2-3-1) have seen the total go 2-2-2. Kevin Lankinen (2-0-1, 1.28 GAA, .953 SV%, 1 SO) is having a resurgence, and that makes the Canucks a good play against Chicago, his former team.

Canucks ML (-170 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken

The Avalanche (2-4-0) are starting to piece things together after a nightmare start. The Kraken (4-2-0) host the Avs, but that doesn't always mean much. Last season, the road team was a perfect 3-0 in this series, and the road team has won six in a row, including the only playoff series between the two teams.

Avalanche ML (-125 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Boston Bruins at Nashville Predators

The Bruins (3-2-1) head to the Music City looking to kick the Predators (0-5-0) while they're down. Facing Jeremy Swayman (2-1-1, 2.71 GAA, .905 SV%) won't be the elixir to cure Smashville's ills.

Bruins ML (+105 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Carolina Hurricanes at Edmonton Oilers

The Hurricanes (2-2-0) and Oilers (2-4-0) link up north of the border. The home team has won five consecutive meetings in this series. And, for the second time on this schedule so far, we get a Stanley Cup rematch.

Oilers ML (-130 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Ottawa Senators at Utah Hockey Club

The Senators (3-2-0) visit Delta Center for the first time, as the Utah Hockey Club (4-1-1) looks to stay hot. It edged the Boston Bruins 2-1 in OT on Saturday, and it is 2-for-2 at the new digs so far. Why go against UHC now?

Utah Hockey Club ML (-113 ML FanDuel Sportsbook)

Pittsburgh Penguins at Calgary Flames

The Penguins (3-4-0) look to snuff out the Flames (4-0-1), something no one has been able to do in regulation just yet. The Over cashed in both meetings last season, and the Over is 4-2-1 in seven games for the Pens. Alex Nedeljkovic, who has a 5.05 GAA, albeit in just one start, is set to feature between the pipes. Let's go high.

Over 6.5 (-105 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks

The Sharks (0-4-2) and Ducks (2-2-1) meet for the second time this season already. Anaheim went to The Tank and won 2-0 on Oct. 12 behind Lukas Dostal, who kicked aside all 30 shots he faced. Isac Lundestrom and Trevor Zegras provided the offense. Back Anaheim at home in the rematch, too. And, let's go low for a Same-Game Parlay (SGP).

Ducks ML (-175 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Under 6 (-122 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights

The Kings (3-1-2) and Golden Knights (3-2-1) meet up on The Strip, and VGK won two of three games last season, although the Kings did win 4-1 at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 8, 2023. The other two games were decided by a single goal. The value is backing the visitors.

Kings ML (+130 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

