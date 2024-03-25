NHL Parlay Picks for Monday, March 25

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks Tonight: Expert Hockey Parlay Picks for

Monday, March 25

The National Hockey League has just two games scheduled for Monday night, with the Vegas Golden Knights game against the St. Louis Blues televised on NHL Network. The other contest features the Los Angeles Kings and Vancouver Canucks renewing acquaintances in the late game.

While a lot of East Coast bettors might check out, since the games begin at 8 p.m. ET, and there are no Eastern Conference teams in action, there is still a very good chance to win some money. Let's get started!

Hockey fans in NC can now cash in on thousands in bonuses with North Carolina betting promos -- such as the BetMGM North Carolina bonus code -- now that online sports betting is live in NC.

Best NHL Picks Tonight

Golden Knights at Blues

The Golden Knights (38-25-7) have made Enterprise Center in St. Louis their home away from home in recent seasons. The Blues (38-30-3) have been unable to protect home ice against VGK, losing three in a row at home since Nov. 22, 2021.

Surprisingly, St. Louis has returned the favor, winning three of the past four trips to Vegas. In fact, the road team has skated away with two points in three straight meetings, and five of the past six in the series.

Vegas has won two in a row against the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Seattle Kraken, while going 5-2-0 in the past seven games overall. After a rough patch, the defending champs have finally started to piece it together again.

St. Louis has picked up six wins in the past seven games, so it's certainly not going to be easy for the road team. However, based on the series trends, it's hard to not lean to the Golden Knights on the moneyline. Just go lightly.

The better play might be the Over. The total has gone high in three in a row for the Blues, averaging 4.3 goals per game (GPG) in the past three outings, while allowing 3.4 GPG. Vegas is good for 3.4 GPG across the past seven outings, with VGK allowing four or more goals in three of the past six. The Over is on a 5-2 run in the past seven in this series, too.

Golden Knights ML (-145 at BetMGM)

Over 6.5 (+110 at FanDuel)

The FanDuel North Carolina promo code gets new customers $250 in bonus bets when they sign up and make an initial deposit and wager.

Kings at Canucks

The Kings (37-22-11) and Canucks (45-18-8) hadn't met this season until Feb. 29. Los Angeles picked up a 5-1 win as a moderate underdog (+135) in Vancouver. The Canucks returned the favor with a 2-1 OT win on March 5 at Crypto.com Arena as the Under (6) cashed.

Like the series above, the road team has had tremendous success in this series, winning four of the past five meetings over the past calendar year since March 18, 2023.

There is a slight lean to the Kings, especially for Same-Game Parlay bettors. The best bet might be on the Under.

We've seen the total go low at a ridiculous 9-0-1 pace in the past 10 meetings since Dec. 28, 2019. The losing team has had two or fewer goals in each of the past 10, with two shutouts, and one or no goals for the losing side in seven of the past nine. And the winning team hasn't been killing it, either, as we've seen the winning side post three or fewer goals in three of the past five, and six of the previous 10 in the series.

Kings ML (+110 at DraftKings)

Under 5.5 (-106 at FanDuel)

NHL Parlays Tonight

4-Leg Same Game Parlay+ (+1172 at FanDuel)

Golden Knights ML and Over 6.5 - VGK at Blues (+233 SGP)

Kings ML and Under 5.5 - Kings at Canucks (+281 SGP)

2-Leg Same Game Parlay (+281 at FanDuel)

Kings ML and Under 5.5 - Kings at Canucks (+281 SGP)

2-Leg Same Game Parlay (+233 at FanDuel)

Golden Knights ML and Over 6.5 - VGK at Blues (+233 SGP)

2-Leg Parlay (+223 at FanDuel)