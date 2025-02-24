NHL Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Monday, Feb. 24

This article is part of our DFS NHL Breakdown series.

NHL Pick'Em Today

Connor Hellebuyck Over 22.5 Saves vs. San Jose - 7:30 p.m. ET

The biggest question here will be whether the Sharks can generate enough shots against Winnipeg -- not if Hellebucyk will stop whatever rubber he faces. In their previous clash, San Jose recorded 35 shots with the American backstop stopping 32 of them. Hellebuyck is set to cruise to another Vezina Trophy, so making 23 shots should be a breeze.

Gabriel Vilardi Over 0.5 Goals vs. San Jose - 7:30 p.m. ET

Vilardi is riding a two-game goal streak, book-ending the 4 Nations Face-Off with a pair of two-goal performances. No team has conceded more goals this season than the Sharks, giving up 3.71 goals per game while posting an underwhelming 75.7 percent on the penalty kill. All that to say, getting the Demon play boost by backing Vilardi to find the back of the net makes sense. He also has the third-best odds to score a goal, further backing the play to utilize him.

Jack Eichel Over 0.5 Assists at Los Angeles - 10:30 p.m. ET

If you only look at Eichel's most recent NHL game logs, it would seem as though backing him to get a helper is a long shot, having managed an assist in just one of his last six outings. However, he managed to earn an assist in three of Team USA's four 4 Nations Face-Off outings. He's got the talent around him in Vegas to continue his run of playmaking form. He's also a solid -120 to nab an assist against the Kings.

