NHL Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Wednesday

This article is part of our DFS NHL Breakdown series.

For the latest NHL Odds, including NHL Futures and NHL player props, visit RotoWire's NHL Betting page. For up-to-date NHL player news and NHL Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NHL Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Don't forget to know who's between the pipes and check out the NHL Starting Goalie Grid.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

NHL Pick'Em Today

Garnet Hathaway Over 3 Hits at Detroit - 7:00 p.m. ET

A look at both recent and season-long stats for this one bodes well for the over. The gritty forward has reached this mark in each of his last four outings, though that does include a pair of pushes at three exactly. Across the season, he is 13-13-5 when it comes to getting over three hits in a game, so with the push in play, I'll take the over here -- especially after he delivered a season-high nine this last time out against Minnesota on Saturday.

Kyle Connor Over 3.5 Shots on Goal at Anaheim - 10:00 p.m. ET

No team has allowed more shots per game this season than the Ducks at 33.2, and they are deploying the league's sixth-worst penalty kill (72.5 percent). For his part, Connor sits tied for second on the Jets in power-play ice time per game (3:09), so he will certainly be on the ice when Winnipeg has the man advantage. He's also gone over the 3.5 SOG threshold in four of his last five appearances.

Mikhail Sergachev Over 0.5 Points vs. Vancouver - 10:00 p.m. ET

Sergachev has points in eight of his last 11 contests -- including four of his previous five -- while racking up big minutes for Utah (25:35 per game this season). Plenty of that work comes with the man advantage as well, so you can trust Sergachev will be on the ice when scoring opportunities are happening. Additionally, when playing at home this year, the blueliner has managed nine points over 12 games, making it more likely than not that he'll get on the scoresheet.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. AJ Scholz plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: bcswimmer10.