NHL Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Wednesday, April 23

NHL Pick'Em Today

Alex Ovechkin Over 0.5 Goals vs. Montreal - 7:00 p.m. ET

Sometimes, you just need to run it back when there are things that are working -- in this case, it's Ovechkin finding the back of the net. In 60 regular-season career matchups, the Great 8 has racked up 39 goals versus Montreal and has racked up 74 goals in 152 postseason contests, including in Game 1 in overtime. Unless it becomes a Demon-play at 1.5 Goals, instead of just one goal, I think you'll want to continue utilizing Ovechkin heavily as long as the Caps are in the playoffs.

Lane Hutson Over 0.5 Points at Washington - 7:00 p.m. ET

It was one of the best offensive seasons put together by a rookie defenseman in the history of the NHL, as Hutson racked up 66 points in 82 games for the Habs, including 26 with the man advantage. The 21-year-old could be forgiven if the excitement of the playoffs proved a little too much in Game 1, but he picked up an assist on both of Montreal's goals. As such, we'll back him to pick up another point in this one, which would be his fourth straight game with at least a point. It's a Goblin play, so you could consider the Demon option at over 1.5, but I'm going to play it safe here.

Connor McDavid Over 1.5 Points at Los Angeles - 10:00 p.m. ET

If Game 1 confirmed anything for me, it was the fact that the Oilers will only get out of this series if they outscore the competition. Netminding has been a problem for this franchise for years, and Game 1 didn't instill any confidence in me to think otherwise heading into Game 2. As such, it will be on the backs of McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to drive the Oilers' offense. It was a four-point night in Game 1 for McDavid, so expecting two out of him on the Demon play seems almost like free money.

