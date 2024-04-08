NHL Picks and Parlays for Monday, April 8

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks Tonight: Expert Hockey Parlay Picks for

Monday, April 8

We have just two games on the National Hockey League slate on Monday night, as even the hockey boys are smart enough not to go up against the NCAA Tournament and the national championship game for TV ratings. And both games take place north of the border, but even with two games we have plenty of parlay potential. Let's get started!

Hockey fans in the Tar Heel State can now claim over one thousand dollars in bonuses with North Carolina betting promos -- such as the BetMGM North Carolina bonus code -- with online sports betting now live in NC.

Best NHL Picks Tonight

Penguins at Maple Leafs

The Penguins (36-30-11) travel to meet the Maple Leafs (44-23-9) at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Pittsburgh was a seller at the NHL trade deadline, trading Jake Guentzel to the Carolina Hurricanes. However, the Pens have banded together and made a push for a playoff spot. Alex Nedeljkovic (16-6-6, 2.82 GAA, .907 SV%, 1 SO) is expected to get the starting nod. He has helped the Pens pick up points in eight straight, going 6-0-2 in the span.

Toronto has been hot, too, though. It clinched a playoff spot over the weekend in a 4-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens, but it is still playing for seeding. The Leafs trail the Florida Panthers by five points, but Toronto has two games in hand, so there is plenty to play for.

The Leafs have won four of the past five games, and they're a strong play as moderate favorites at home on the moneyline for conservative bettors, and a decent play on the puck line if you're a little more bold.

Maple Leafs PL (-1.5, +146 at FanDuel)

The FanDuel North Carolina promo code gets new players $250 in bonuses after registering and making an initial wager.

Golden Knights at Canucks

The Golden Knights (42-26-8) head to the Pacific Northwest to tangle with the Canucks (47-22-8) for the second time in a week. The defending champ Knights took care of business on home ice against Vancouver last Tuesday by a 6-3 score.

Vegas dropped a 7-4 game against the Arizona Coyotes on the road last time out. Despite the loss, VGK got to four goals, and it has managed four or more goals in four of the past five games, with the Over going 3-2 in the span.

Logan Thompson (23-13-5, 2.72 GAA, .908 SV%, 1 SO) is expected to start. He allowed six goals against Arizona, but he picked up the win with 27 saves against Vancouver last week.

Casey DeSmith (11-9-6, 2.96 GAA, .893 SV%, 1 SO) was amazing in March, subbing for the injured All-Star Thatcher Demko. He had a 2.02 GAA in eight starts and one relief appearance last month, but he has allowed six goals in each of his two starts in April. Look for these teams to eclipse the six-goal mark and cash the Over on Monday night.

Over 5.5 (-140 at FanDuel)

NHL Parlays Tonight

2-Way O! Canada Parlay (+321 at FanDuel)