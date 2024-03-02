NHL Picks and Parlays for Saturday, March 2

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks: Expert Hockey Parlay Pick for

Saturday, March 2

The National Hockey League has a slate of 13 games for Saturday, with the first puck drop at 12:30 p.m. ET, and the final one at 10 p.m. ET. We'll focus on cobbling together a parlay or two from the eight games with a puck drop of 7 p.m. ET or later. Let's get started!

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Senators vs Flyers

The Senators (25-30-3) hit the road to face the Flyers (31-23-7) at Wells Fargo Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m., and the game can be viewed on ESPN+.

The Sens were tripped up on Friday night on home ice against the Arizona Coyotes, 5-3. The tailspin continues, as Ottawa has dropped three in a row, getting outscored 15-7, while going 3-5-1 across the past nine outings.

The Flyers were pounded in the nation's capital by Washington, 5-2, also on Friday, so each of these teams are playing a back-to-back. The Flyers have been a bit of a Jekyll and Hyde team, allowing two or fewer goals in three of the past five, while also coughing up five or more goals in two of the past three. Conversely, they have scored six goals in two of the past three games, but a two or fewer goals in two of the previous four outings. Who will show up, as Philly faces a capital city team for a second straight night?

Ottawa has won four in a row in this series, including both meetings this season, outscoring the Fly Guys 10-5. The Sens have won the past three trips to the City of Brotherly Love, too, so roll the dice on the Sens.

Senators ML (+120 at DraftKings)

Rangers vs Maple Leafs

We get an Original Six battle in the Center of the Hockey Universe, as the red-hot Rangers (40-17-3) and Maple Leafs (34-17-8) square off at Scotiabank Arena. The puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m., and the game can be viewed on ESPN+ in the States, and CBC's Hockey Night in Canada in, well, Canada.

The Rangers have 11 of the past 12 games, but this will be one of the better offenses they've faced in some time. In fact, the previous two meetings between these teams have resulted in Overs. The Rangers won 5-2 in Toronto on Dec. 19 in the most recent battle, with the Leafs handling the Rangers at MSG on Dec. 12 by a 7-3 count.

The Maple Leafs have scored four or more goals in eight of the previous nine outings, and it's no surprise the Over is on a 7-3-1 run across the previous 11 contests. Go high on the total.

Over 6.5 (+100 at BetMGM)

Bruins vs Islanders

The Bruins (35-12-14) are flying high heading to the Island after vanquishing the Golden Knights 5-4 on Thursday. Boston has played in seven consecutive one-goal games, going 3-0-4 in the span. Thursday's game against VGK was actually the first time in the seven-game span that it did not go to overtime or a shootout.

The Islanders (25-20-14) picked up a 5-3 win in Detroit, following up a 3-2 OT win in Dallas on Monday, with both victories coming on the road. The problems have been on home ice, as the Isles are 1-3-1 in the past five games at UBS Arena.

The problems are likely to continue for New York, as it has dropped the past six meetings with Boston dating back to March 26, 2022. The B's have outscored the Isles 30-15 during the six-game span, with the Over going 5-1 in the span. In fact, Boston has scored at least four goals in all six wins, and five or more goals in four of the outings. Same-game parlay players will want to take the B's, and go high on the total, too!

Bruins ML (-128 at FanDuel)

Over 5.5 (-122 at FanDuel)

NHL Parlays Tonight

4-Leg Parlay (+1202 at FanDuel)

Bruins ML (-128) at Islanders

Over 5.5 (-122) - Bruins at Islanders

Over 6.5 (-104) - Rangers at Maple Leafs

Senators ML (+116) at Flyers

2-Leg Parlay (+256 at FanDuel)

Over 5.5 (-122) - Bruins at Islanders

Over 6.5 (-104) - Rangers at Maple Leafs

Same-Game Parlay (+207 at FanDuel)