NHL Picks: Best NHL Bets and Player Props for April 3, 2024

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks Tonight: Expert NHL Bets and Props for Wednesday, April 3

We've got five games of NHL action tonight, and four of those matchups are so frothy I can barely move. Lightning/Maple Leafs is a rematch of last year's first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs which the Leafs won in seven games. Both clubs are surging down the stretch, with the Lightning at 8-1-1 in their last 10 games and the Leafs at 6-3-1.

Then we've got a battle of the Hudson River between the Devils and Rangers. The Devils still have the slightest, almost astronomical odds of sneaking into the playoffs while the Rangers boast the best record in the NHL, but standings aside, this is always a heated rivalry matchup.

Moving out West, we've got the Oilers visiting the Stars in a battle of two top teams in the entire league. Then we've got a burgeoning Pacific Division rivalry between the Kings and Kraken, and we wrap up the slate with a rather underwhelming meeting between the Canucks and Coyotes in the desert.

Lots to sink our teeth into, so let's take a look at the best NHL bets and player props tonight!

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Kraken, Kings under 5.5 (-118 on FanDuel)

Other than a shocking 9-8 game played in November 2022, five of the last six games have gone under 5.5 between these two teams including both meetings this season.

The Kings have dropped three straight games overall on a 4-game road swing, so I think they tighten it up against a Kraken team that has scored one or fewer goals in six of their last 10 games.

Devils, Rangers over 6.5 (-105 on FanDuel)

The Devils only scored one goal in each meeting with the Rangers this season. They've found their stride offensively of late though, scoring 3+ goals in six of their last 10 games and 4+ goals in five of those. They just allowed nine total goals in their last two games combined though.

The Rangers are supposed to be known for their tough defense and solid goaltending, but they've given up five goals apiece to their last two opponents, the Penguins and Coyotes. I think both teams find the net a few times in this one and we get to seven total goals easily.

Best NHL Player Props Tonight

Mika Zibanejad over 2.5 shots on goal (-135 on DraftKings)

Mika's picking up steam at the right time for his club. He's got nine points in his last 10 games and has hit over 2.5 shots on goal in six of those games. He's been hot head-to-head against the Devils recently too, hitting this SOG prop in four straight games.

Nikita Kucherov over 1.5 points (+120 on DraftKings)

Kuch is playing at an MVP-caliber level and should be motivated to ball out against this Atlantic Division rival. He's dropped seven points in their two contests this season already too. He's hit 2+ points in five of his last 10 games overall too, but only once in his last five so I think he's due for a breakout game when all the lights are shining on him in Toronto.

Happy hunting y'all!