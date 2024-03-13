NHL Picks: Best NHL Bets and Player Props for March 13, 2024

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks Tonight: NHL Picks and Props for Tuesday, March 12

What a great night for hockey. We've got some truly tasty matchups from both the fan entertainment and sports betting perspectives. Key in on the Predators/Jets and Avalanche/Canucks, two games that have major implications for postseason momentum. The Caps are holding on to their longshot playoff hopes for dear life as they head into Edmonton where the Oilers are 20-8-2 this year. The Kings are basically already playing playoff games as they hope to hold on to their seeding towards the bottom half of the Western Conference bracket, and the Blues are just close enough to a wild-card spot where they would love to play spoiler. All this good action definitely sets us up for some juicy edges on the gambling market, so let's take a look at the best NHL bets and player props tonight.

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Predators, Jets over 5.5 (-114 on FanDuel)

We've got a tough Central Division tilt in this one. The Preds are fighting to hold onto the first wild-card spot in the West and the Jets are vying for the top spot in the Central, so both teams should be firing on all cylinders tonight. The Preds haven't lost in regulation in their last 10 games, and the Jets come into Wednesday's contest with wins in seven of their last 10. I think this is a race to four goals kind of game.

Avalanche, Canucks over 6.5 (-115 on FanDuel)

The Avs have put up 5+ in three of their last five games, and just dropped six Tuesday against Calgary. The Canucks have been playing low-scoring affairs of late, but Vancouver just dropped a 5-spot on the Jets who boast one of the league's toughest defenses and have arguably the best goalie in the game right now. With all the firepower on both benches, I think this one is a 5-3 type of contest.

Best NHL Player Props Tonight

Connor McDavid over 3.5 shots on goal (-110 on DraftKings)

It's hard for me not to just put "all Oilers players" as a placeholder for the best NHL player props tonight. I love their matchup against a surprisingly hot Capitals team, but I think the shimmer fades for Alex Ovechkin and company in this one. Washington just got blanked 3-0 in Winnipeg and have to travel to Edmonton to face McDavid who has hit this SOG prop in seven of his last 10 home games. I love Connor to be buzzin' tonight, too.

Anze Kopitar over 0.5 points (-145 on DraftKings)

The Kings' captain has gone two straight games without a point, but he had points in six of eight before that. The Blues have surrendered four goals in three of their last five games, so I like the Kings to get on the board a handful of times tonight too, and I love Kopitar's chances of being involved.

Happy hunting, y'all!