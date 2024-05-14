NHL Picks: Best NHL Bets and Player Props for May 14

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks and Props: Stanley Cup Playoffs Best Bets Tonight

The Panthers have absolutely smacked the Bruins in the last three games after dropping Game 1. They've been the better team at 5-on-5 and on special teams. Sergei Bobrovsky looks unbeatable right now, and with Bruins captain Brad Marchand out for another game, the tide seems to be turning towards the Panthers closing the series out tonight in Sunrise.

Honestly, there are not many surprises in the Boston-Florida series though, but there are tons of question marks after three games in the Vancouver-Edmonton series where the Canucks hold a 2-1 lead.

The Oilers blew a 4-1 lead in Game 1 to lose 5-4, needed a lucky bounce in overtime to win Game 2, and dropped Game 3 despite outshooting Vancouver 45-18. Will the Oilers respond to Connor McDavid getting cross-checked in the chin at the conclusion of Game 3 too?

Lots riding on tonight's tilts for all four teams and fan bases involved, but the beautiful thing about betting is we get to sweat the action with some skin in the game too. Here are the best NHL bets and player props tonight!

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Panthers -1.5 ML (+134 on FanDuel)

If the B's were going to get the Cats, it would've been in Game 4. But the bounces just aren't going Boston's way. Sam Bennett KO'ed Marchand in Game 3, and not only is that a huge hit to the Bruins locker room, it's a massive gap on the scoresheet now.

Marchand leads his team in points, and outside of Game 1's 5-goal showing, the Bruins haven't mustered much offense in this series. The Panthers have outscored the Bruins 15-5 in the last 3 games, and if Jeremy Swayman didn't stand on his head in Game 4, that margin could be worse.

Florida's playing no-holds-barred, take-no-prisoners hockey right now, and I think they just run the Bruins out of the building tonight to wrap up the series.

Canucks, Oilers over 6.5 (+100 on DraftKings)

Looks like we'll have a goalie change for the Oilers tonight as Calvin Pickard is expected to make his first career playoff start in Game 4. Stuart Skinner has been shaky through the first three games so this isn't a big surprise.

Arturs Silovs has outperformed every single expectation so far, but he's still surrendered 3+ goals in each of the three games in this series. The Oilers threw 45 shots at him in Game 3 and only three got by him. They'll be in full desperation mode trying to even the series up, but it may take Pickard a couple of goals to get settled into the action. I like another high-scoring, back-and-forth battle in this one tonight.

Best NHL Player Props Tonight

Matthew Tkachuk over 3.5 shots on goal (-125 on DraftKings)

Tkachuk has 17 shots on goal through four games of this series so far and hit this prop in three of four with 5, 0, 5, and 7 respectively. He hit this line in four of five against the Lightning in the first ound too, and with an opportunity to clinch the series tonight, I expect his best in this one.

Tyler Myers total blocked shots over 2.5 (+125 on ESPN BET)

Blocked shots are one of the most important stats for a winning formula in the postseason. The Canucks will need to block as much as they can tonight as we're expecting the Oilers to empty the tank to nod the series up at two games apiece. Myers has hit over this line in five of his last seven games overall against the Oilers, including seven total in the last two games combined. He's hit this prop in six of his eight playoff games so far too. He's a massive body on the back end for Vancouver, so I expect him to put his body on the line for his team tonight too.