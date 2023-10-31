NHL Picks: Best NHL Parlays for Tuesday, October 31

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets: Expert Hockey Parlay Pick for Tuesday, October 31

The National Hockey League is doing a great thing, I think, on Tuesday. The slate was fairly heavy for a Monday, while the normally busy Tuesday has just two games, as the league knows families will likely stay away to take the kids out for Halloween. At least that's the theory of why the normally heavy Tuesday slate is so light.

Regardless, we have two games north of the border, and there are still some treats to be made, and hopefully no tricks. Let's get started!

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Kings vs Maple Leafs

The Kings kick off a four-game road trip starting in the Center of the Hockey Universe, a place things haven't traditionally gone well for the road team or the underdog. Los Angeles has won just once in the past five tries in T-Dot, while the home team has skated away with two points in 12 of the past 16 meetings in this series.

In addition, the Kings are just 1-6 in the past seven tries against winning teams. And against Eastern Conference teams this season, they were doubled up 4-2 against the Boston Bruins and 6-5 in a shootout to the Carolina Hurricanes this season, both on home ice.

The Leafs have gotten tremendous play out of Tuesday's confirmed starter in the crease, Joseph Woll. He is 3-1-0 with a 1.33 GAA and .961 SV%, while allowing just two goals on his past 97 shots. He backstopped a pair of 4-1 road wins in Washington and in Dallas on the trip last week, before resting in the Music City as Ilya Samsonov lost in overtime.

I considered the Over in this one, too, but you'll have to pay extra for it. The Over is 10-1 in the past 11 for Los Angeles dating back to last season, and 6-2 in the past eight on the road. But the Under is 12-3-1 for Toronto in the past 16, and 5-2 in the past seven at home, while going 13-6-1 in the past 20 meetings in this series. Those trends are all over the board, so just stick with the home side on the money line.

Maple Leafs ML (-152 at FanDuel)

Predators vs Canucks

The Predators have been playing much better hockey lately after stumbling out of the gate. The Preds won just once in the first four games, but Nashville has tallied three wins in the past four games, including victories over Eastern Conference powers Toronto and the New York Rangers.

However, that lone loss in the past four outings came on home ice against the Canucks, a 3-2 setback last Tuesday as Thatcher Demko outlasted Juuse Saros.

The thing that sticks out here is Nashville's inability to score goals all season, going for three or fewer goals in six of eight outings. The Under is 5-2-1 in eight games overall. That includes last Tuesday's game against the Canucks.

For Vancouver, it has scored three or more goals in five straight, and seven of the past eight outings overall. The goaltending and defense has been hit or miss. The Canucks have posted seven out of a possible eight points in the past four outings, going 3-0-1, again, including the win in Nashville. On home ice, the Canucks are 2-0-1, with the lone blemish a 3-1 overtime setback to the Rangers last time out.

The play here is to lean Canucks, and look to the Under, too.

Canucks ML (-138 at FanDuel)

Under 6.5 (Alternate Total -166 at FanDuel)

NHL Parlays Tonight

Three-Team Parlay (+355 at FanDuel)

Maple Leafs ML (-152) vs. Kings

Canucks ML (-138) vs. Predators

NSH-VAN U 6.5 (Alternate Total -166)

Two-Team Parlay (+185 at FanDuel)