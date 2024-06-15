NHL Picks Today: Stanley Cup Game 4 Best Bets

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

The Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers meet in Game 4 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alta. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on ABC or streamed on ESPN+.

The Panthers picked up a 4-3 victory in Game 3, pushing the Oilers to the brink of elimination while grabbing a commanding 3-0 series lead. Florida is now just one win away from securing the franchise's first-ever Stanley Cup championship.

Florida opened the scoring with Sam Reinhart, notching his ninth goal of the postseason at 18:58 of the first period, quieting the raucous Edmonton crowd.

In the second period, Warren Foegele got the fans out of their seats with a goal at 1:49 to tie the game. The excitement was short-lived, as Vladimir Tarasenko notched his fourth goal of the postseason, with helpers to Eetu Luostarainen and Anton Lundell. Sam Bennett, the former Calgary Flames forward, was helped out by another former Flame, Matthew Tkachuk, making it 3-1. Aleksander Barkov made it 4-1 at 15:31, as Game 3 hero Evan Rodrigues and Reinhart picked up apples.

It was 4-1 after 40 minutes, but the Oilers put up a fight, as Philip Broberg and Ryan McLeod notched goals in the third period to close the gap to 4-3. Edmonton had 5:17 to tie the game, with a majority of that time with the extra attacker, but it was no dice. Florida's Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves, holding off a late charge for the 3-0 series lead.

Bobrovsky (-430) is now the overwhelming favorite for the Conn Smythe Trophy, awarded to the most valuable player of the postseason. He is 15-5-0 with a 2.07 GAA, .916 SV% and two shutouts in this miraculous run.

Stuart Skinner hasn't been terrible for the Oilers, but he hasn't been great. The 25-year-old Edmonton native has allowed nine goals on 68 shots in this series, but he has received just four goals of offensive support, and the Oilers are 0-for-10 on the power play. Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman have no goals in this series. That simply won't do.

Perhaps it's wishful thinking, as I don't want to see hockey season end. We saw the Dallas Mavericks stave off elimination at home in Game 4 in the NBA Finals. I think Edmonton also avoids the sweep, and extends its season at least one more game.

NHL Moneyline Bets for Panthers at Oilers

Oilers ML (-118 at DraftKings)

We had our first Over of the series, but we're leaning Under for Game 4.

The Panthers are going to find it awfully difficult to get that 16th postseason win. It's always hardest to close things out, especially with the Stanley Cup in the building.

The Oilers are likely to be a little more desperate, but they'll also want to be careful as to not make a mistake, causing an odd-man break the other way to let the Panthers put them in a hole.

I can see a 1-1 type game, perhaps 2-2, with overtime deciding Game 4. Let's go low, and feel confident in doing so.

NHL Totals Bets for Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers

Under 5.5 (-120 at Caesars)

NHL Player Props for Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers

This could very well be the end of the road. So, if it is, thank you for reading this season. Hopefully you've won a little money along the way due to some of the words in these columns. We have two player props to focus upon for Game 4 in Edmonton.

Looking to the home side, desperation is going to set in, especially if the Oilers find themselves down late. Connor McDavid hasn't scored in this series, but he is a good bet to get to at least four shots on goal, as he pushed to change things and save the team's season, if only for one more game.

Connor McDavid To Record 4+ Total Shots - 60 Min (+100 at FanDuel)

As far as the visitors are concerned, Bennett has a point in each game of the series, while posting four goals and seven points in his current six-game point streak. He is plus-money to record at least one point in Game 4, and that's too tempting to pass up.

Sam Bennett - Player To Record 1+ Points (+114 at FanDuel)

