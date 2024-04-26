NHL Picks: Stanley Cup Playoffs Parlay Picks for Friday, April 26

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks and Parlays: Expert NHL Bets Tonight (April 26, 2024)

We have four games on the NHL playoff slate for Friday evening, with one Eastern Conference battle and three games from the Western Conference.

The Rangers and Capitals drop the puck at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena, and the game can be viewed on TNT. The Canucks and Predators get underway at 7:30 p.m. from Bridgestone Arena, and that can be viewed on TBS. In the late-night window, the Jets and Avalanche meet at 10 p.m. on TNT, and the Oilers and Kings square off at 10:30 p.m. on TBS. We have some solid parlay possibilities. Let's get started!

Sign up at Caesars using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code, ROTO1000, for a first-bet offer worth up to $1,000 upon registration.

Best NHL Picks Tonight

New York Rangers at Washington Capitals

The Rangers had a little more difficulty with the Capitals in Game 2 than they did in the series opener. The end result was the same, though -- a Rangers win.

New York won 4-1 in the opener and 4-3 in Game 2 on Tuesday. Now, the series shifts to D.C., and the Capitals will hope a little home cooking can help them veto the Blueshirts.

If recent history is any indication, Washington could still have some life. The home team has won the past six meetings in this series since Dec. 9, 2023, with the Rangers winning at Capital One Arena on April 2, 2023 for the last road victory in this matchup. The Under is 3-1 in the past four in this series, and the total has gone low in the past two battles in the nation's capital. However, the Over hit last time out, so if you go low, go lightly.

Capitals ML (+146 at FanDuel)

NHL fans in North Carolina can cash in on the FanDuel North Carolina promo code at signup for $200 in bonus bets.

Vancouver Canucks at Nashville Predators

The Canucks lost more than Game 2. The team was forced to play the game without All-Star netminder Thatcher Demko, who suffered an undisclosed injury which has made him questionable for the remainder of the series. The injury is reportedly different than the one which kept him sidelined from March 9 until April 16.

Demko was able to travel with the team to the Music City, but he is listed as a week-to-week. It appears Casey DeSmith will be leaned upon to try and get the Canucks through this first-round series. DeSmith faced just 15 shots on goal in Game 2, allowing three goals in the 4-1 loss at home.

Bank on the Predators, as Juuse Saros is playing with confidence again, and the crowd will be at full throat in the madhouse that is Bridgestone Arena.

Predators ML (-115 at BetMGM)

The first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs is in full swing and hockey enthusiasts can claim thousands of dollars of bonuses via North Carolina betting promos such as the BetMGM North Carolina bonus code and other great offers.

Winnipeg Jets at Colorado Avalanche

It's wild that we're not seeing some flat seven offerings on the total for Game 3 in the Mile High City. Everyone is holding steady at O/U 6.5. Take advantage, as it won't take much to get to seven combined goals in this one.

The Jets outlasted the Avalanche 7-6 in the series opener at Canada Life Centre, while the Avalanche won 5-2 on the road in Game 2 to claim home-ice advantage. Now, the series shifts to Denver for a pivotal Game 3.

We've had all kinds of scoring heroes in this series, and if you're an Anytime Goal Scorer (AGS) prop bettor, the card is littered with possibilities.

Winnipeg's Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele each have two goals and four points in the series. For Colorado, Artturi Lehkonen, Valeri Nichushkin and Miles Wood each have two goals apiece for the Avalanche, while Cale Makar has already logged a goal and four helpers. Lehkonen (+240 - Anytime Goal Scorer at FanDuel) might be the most attractive play for the home side, while Scheifele (+230 - AGS at FanDuel) is a steal for the chance to more than double up.

Outside of the props, the best bet on the board is the Over.

Over 6.5 (-115 at FanDuel)

Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings

The Kings fired out to a 2-0 lead in Game 2, courtesy of Adrian Kempe, and the visitors led 3-1 heading to the room after 20 minutes. Dylan Holloway and Zach Hyman struck in the second period to level things up at 3-3. Holloway returned later in the third to answer a Kevin Fiala score, and it remainded 4-4 into overtime. That's when Anze Kopitar had enough, depositing one past Stuart Skinner to stun the home crowd in OT.

Like the Jets-Avs series, this series has had plenty of offense. And like the game above, it's all about the Over in L.A.

While we had four Under results in the regular-season series between LA and Edmonton, the Over has cashed in on the two postseason games so far, with an average of 10.0 goals per game. Go high until the defense and goaltending returns.

Over 6.5 (+102 at DraftKings)

NHL Parlays Tonight

4-Way Big Parlay (+1671 at FanDuel)

Capitals ML (+146) vs. Rangers

Predators ML (-115) vs. Canucks

Over 6.5 (-108) - Jets at Avalanche

Over 6.5 (+100) - Oilers at Kings

3-Way Western Conference Parlay (+620 at FanDuel)

Predators ML (-115) vs. Canucks

Over 6.5 (-108) - Jets at Avalanche

Over 6.5 (+100) - Oilers at Kings

2-Way Moneyline Parlay (+359 at FanDuel)

Capitals ML (+146) vs. Rangers

Predators ML (-115) vs. Canucks

2-Way Over Parlay (+285 at FanDuel)