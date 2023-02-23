NHL Picks Today: Free NHL Bets for Thursday, February 23

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

I'll be real. The NHL's been tough to call coming out of the All-Star break. So many games turn out to be coin flips even with obnoxious odds on either side. And a lot of matchups do in fact get even odds on either the money line or puck line which literally makes them coin flips. In the spirit of keeping things interesting, today I'll serve you up the best Over/Under odds on the slate to give my game-calling muscles a breather. Read 'em and weep.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get $150 in bet credits at DraftKings when you sign up using the DraftKings promo code and wager $5 with your first bet.

Top NHL Picks Tonight

Rangers vs Red Wings

Except for this one, where I'm so confident in a Rangers win that I'm serving up the moneyline pick too. The Rags have been feeling themselves of late, with their recent 10-game point streak getting snapped on Monday at the hands of the Jets' Connor Hellebuyck stopping 50 shots. The Red Wings have been hot in their own right, getting 8 of the possible 10 points on their recent 5-game road swing. With both clubs winning 7 of their last 10 games overall, this one again looks like a coin flip on paper. But it really isn't. The Red Wings may be surging but they're just not ready to maintain a surge like the Rangers are, especially with Vladimir Tarasenko lighting it up for the Broadway Blue Shirts since being acquired from the Blues.

Rangers ML -150

Ducks vs Capitals

The Caps get Alex Ovechkin back tonight, so they've got that going for them, which is nice. Outside of getting their captain back in the lineup, they don't have much else to celebrate of late after losing 5 in a row and 7 of their last 10. They have barely mustered any offense in that stretch, and have dropped out of their Wild Card spot because of it. The Ducks come in flying even lower, as they have all season. They're 0-5-1 in their last 6 games too and are tied for the worst record in the NHL. This is shaping up to be a stinker.

Under 6 +100

Caps fans in Maryland can get in on all the NHL action at BetMGM using the BetMGM Maryland Bonus Code at signup.

Sabres vs Lightning

If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. In the two games that these teams have played against one another this season, both have hit the over for tonight of 7 total goals scored at 8 and 11 respectively. That's a lot of goals to be scored, no matter who's facing off.

Under 7 -125

Oilers vs Penguins

But, if there's any matchup that can confidently hit an over of 7, it'd be this one between the Oilers and Penguins. Both love scoring lots of goals and can be pretty generous with allowing them. The Pens have been really shaky of late and have lost 3 in a row. The Oilers have had some bad puck luck in their own right, dropping 5 of their last 10 games in overtime. Both teams will be coming out tonight looking for a boost. Pucks on net will be the mantra, let's hammer the over!

Over 7 –120

Bruins vs Kraken

This game should be tightly contested because the Kraken are a tough bunch to play against and managed to blank the Bruins in Boston earlier this season. The B's have won 4-straight and given how exceptional they've played all season, it's not hard to see them winning a 5th in a row, but the Kraken won't go down without a fight.

Under 6 -120

Bruins fans: Stay up to date on all the latest Massachusetts Sports Betting Promos ahead of Massachusetts launching sports betting in the near future.

Flames vs Golden Knights

The Flames on a second night of a back-to-back and hitting the over 6.5 in 5 of their last 6? The Golden Knights scoring 5+ goals in 4 of their last 6 games? Bartender, give me a shot of the Over.

Over 6.5 -105

Happy hunting y'all!