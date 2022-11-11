NHL Picks Tonight: Best Bets and Props for November 11, 2022

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Betting: NHL Picks, Player Props and Game Props for Friday, November 11

My last few performances are not deserving of an intro. I will return to my mildly quippy, barely clever introduction paragraphs when I regain my dignity with some better bet slips. Let's hope this one's a start.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Maryland residents can take advantage of the DraftKings Maryland Promo Code for a pre-live offer before sports betting is launched in the Old Line State.

Lightning vs Capitals

Ahhh what to say about my beloved Capitals? It's tough sledding for them these days. They've lost 5 of 6 on paper, but the hits to their morale have been worse. They now have 8 players out due to injury, with 5 of those being major contributors, alternate captains, and former all-stars. They got a nice moral victory against the Oilers earlier this week before getting smoked by the Penguins on Wednesday. They also lost on home ice to the Coyotes in recent memory. So much for home-ice advantage, I guess. They close their current homestand against the Lightning tonight. Jon Cooper's bunch hasn't seemed to get its sea legs yet this season, kind of wavering between the perennial powerhouse they're supposed to be and a pedestrian middle-of-the-packer program. This is a fantastic matchup for the Bolts though. They have their core intact and might just overwhelm a banged-up Caps team. Emphasis on might though.

NHL Best Bets for Capitals vs. Lightning

Lightning ML -140

Under 6.5 -115

Steven Stamkos over 3.5 shots on goal +105

Maryland and Ohio residents can get ahead of the game with the BetMGM Maryland Bonus Code and BetMGM Ohio Bonus Codes with a pre-launch bonus offer.

Penguins vs Maple Leafs

In my last article, I said the words "the Penguins have to win at some point right?" Well, they did. Two nights ago on national television, on the road, against the Capitals. And they dominated the Caps from start to finish. I know because watched it. It was classic Mike Sullivan's Penguins. Lots of puck possession and high-danger scoring opportunities, tons of speed and skill, and heavy pressure on all ends of the ice. The game was essentially over after 2 periods. That was a big win for morale as they entered that matchup loser of 7-straight. The Maple Leafs have seemed to catch some fire recently though. They dispatched the Bruins and Hurricanes before losing at home to the Golden Knights in overtime. But if you'd told me they currently have the lowest goals scored in the Atlantic division, I wouldn't believe you. That's the reality though, so they're winning, just not the way most would expect. Of all the games on the slate tonight, this is the one I'm tuning into.

NHL Picks for Penguins vs. Maple Leafs

Penguins ML +130

Team Total Goals, Penguins over 2.5 -165

Team Total Goals, Maple Leafs under 3.5 -125

Sharks vs Stars

At an initial glance, this seems to be a no-brainer. The Sharks have lost 5 of 6 and are making a play for the worst team in the NHL right now (despite Erik Karlsson's best efforts in his resurgence season). The Stars look like one of the best teams in the league right now, boast the 4th best goal differential at +15, and have given up the 3rd fewest goals. They might even have the hottest goaltender in the game in Jake Oettinger too, who leads the NHL with a 1.40 goals-against average. But Oettinger has missed 4 games in a row with an ankle injury and is questionable for tonight's tilt. Backup Scott Wedgewood has gone 3-1 in his stead but has done so with a 3.21 GAA. So which Stars team do we get tonight?

NHL Best Bets and Player Props for Sharks vs. Stars

Stars PL +120

Team Total Goals, Stars over 3.5 -140

Joe Pavelski (DAL) over 0.5 -160

Wild vs Kraken

Guess who's riding a 5-game win streak? Guess who's tied for 6th in the LEAGUE standings right now? Guess who's scored the 6th-most goals in the NHL so far? If you somehow guessed the Seattle Kraken, you would be a winner. They're looking better in their sophomore season. I once ragged on them in an article a few weeks ago for lacking an identity. I take that back. They're scrappy. They play fast and mix in some quality skill. And they can score in bunches. Whether this mojo lasts or not remains to be seen, and tonight will be a good test as they welcome the Wild to town. These teams played in Minnesota just last week and the Kraken shut the Wild out 4-0. The Wild have been otherwise playing better in their own right with a 6-3-1 record in their last 10, so I actually expect more fight out of them in this one. This game could be a sneaky fun one to watch if both teams decide to bring their A games.

NHL Picks and Props for Wild vs. Kraken

Kraken ML +100

Oliver Bjorkstrand (SEA) over 2.5 shots on goal -125

Matty Beniers (SEA) over 0.5 points -125

Buckeye State residents can register early with the Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code ahead of launch and receive a launch day bonus.

Happy hunting y'all!