NHL Picks Tonight: Best Bets for Wednesday March, 15

There are four games of NHL action tonight and I've got the three best bets on the board for ya. Because there's one game that I am staying so far away from that it's not even funny. The others are gravy trains. Let's get on for the ride!

Top NHL Bets Tonight

Sabres vs Capitals

This is a matchup between two teams who each need wins and they need them badly. Both clubs sit just outside the field with 71 points, 5 points back of the final Wild Card spot. Despite only winning 4 of their last 10 games, the Sabres are riding high coming into DC tonight after beating the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Monday. They've beaten the Caps the other two times these teams have played this year too. The Caps just lost to the Rangers last night at Madison Square Garden, and may be without Alex Ovechkin tonight as well. The Caps have not won a game this season when Ovechkin is out of the lineup. They struggle with teams that play a super fast style, and that's exactly what the Sabres do best. I'm taking the younger, fresher legs in this one.

Sabres ML -105

Avalanche vs Maple Leafs

This is without a doubt the game of the night. The defending Stanley Cup champs roll into Toronto looking every bit the perennial powerhouse everyone expected them to be again this season. The Avs have won 2 straight games, and their big guns of Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, and Mikko Rantanen are firing on all cylinders. They suffered a tough blow to their lineup with Arturri Lehkonen hitting the IR though. The Maple Leafs are looking to get back on track after dropping Monday's contest in Toronto with the Sabres 4-3. The Leafs are strong on home ice despite that loss, so there's definitely home ice advantage here. They crushed the Avs 6-2 in Denver on December 31 too, and even though they've got their own significant injuries (namely Ryan O'Reilly), I like the home team in this one.

Maple Leafs ML -140

Wild vs Blues

The Wild are getting hot at the right time and their 10-0-3 run since February 17 has moved them within 3 points of first place in the Central Division and to third overall in the Western Conference. Their 17 points in their last 10 games and their active 13-game point streak are both number 1 in the NHL. They'll have to adjust to life without superstar Kirill Kaprizov who will be on the IR for 3-4 weeks. And while the Blues are nowhere near the caliber their fans have become accustomed to, they are still 10-1-1 in their last 12 outings against the Wild and have split the season series so far this year. The Blues went toe-to-toe with the West's best on Sunday, falling in a tight battle with the Golden Knights. The Wild are coming off a 5-4 overtime loss in Arizona to the Coyotes too. The NHL's been pretty weird the last month and some change, to be honest, so I'm going with a weird pick in this one.

Blues ML +120

Happy hunting y'all!