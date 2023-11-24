NHL Picks Tonight: Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Friday, November 24

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

What a day to sit on the couch, nurse a turkey day hangover, and watch all the sports. Or just watch all the hockey, because there's SO much hockey on today. And since I am one of those couch potatoes nursing a hangover, I didn't wake up in time to assess the slate of early games. So, let's take a look at the best NHL bets and player props tonight with a focus on the games dropping the puck after 6pm ET.

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Lightning ML (+134 on FanDuel)

Andrei Vasilevskiy returns to the net for the Lightning tonight, and I'm betting on them to rally behind their stud goaltender and get a big statement victory on the road in Raleigh. This is an emotional play.

Jets ML (+126 on FanDuel)

Maybe it's something about the holidays, but I got another emotional play for ya. Rick Bowness steps behind the bench tonight for the Jets after leaving the team on 10/23 to tend to his wife's health concerns. The Jets went 9-2-2 in his absence, and I think they're the kind of team that really rallies behind their group and plays for one another. The Panthers have been hot, especially at home, but this is the kind of game that knocks them off their rocker.

Canucks, Kraken over 6.5 (-120 on FanDuel)

This hit in 9 straight in this matchup. Let's make it 10!

Best NHL Player Props Tonight

Valeri Nichushkin over 2.5 shots on goal (-160 on DraftKings)

Valeri's hit in 7 straight games now. Nathan MacKinnon missed morning skate so even if he plays he might be banged up. The Wild give up a ton of shots and scoring opportunities too.

Elias Lindholm over 2.5 shots on goal (-110 on DraftKings)

He's hit in 6 straight versus Dallas, and 10 of his last 12 road games overall. The Flames tallied 47 shots on goal in their 11/1 contest with the Stars, and have put up gaudy shot numbers in their last 10 games of this matchup overall.

Quinn Hughes over 2.5 shots on goal (-115 on DraftKings)

He's hit this mark in 2 straight games. If the Kraken get into penalty trouble and give the Canucks some power play opportunities, Hughes should get his looks.

Happy hunting, y'all!