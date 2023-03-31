NHL Picks Tonight: Best NHL Bets for Friday, March 31

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

There are four games in the NHL tonight, and I've got a bet for every single one of 'em! Here are your four best NHL bets for tonight. Let's get frisky this Friday!

Top NHL Bets Tonight

Rangers vs Sabres

The Rangers had won 7 of their last 8 before losing to the Devils 2-1 last night. The Rags are definitely getting hot at the right time as they close in on the postseason and boast one of the best records in the NHL over the last 2 weeks of March. Their March included a 2-1 win over the Sabres on March 11 too. The Sabres have been a bit wobbly down the stretch. They were in a Wild Card spot for about 30 seconds, but have since fallen to 7 points back of the Penguins for the second Wild Card after going 3-4-3 in their last 10 games. They haven't been able to enjoy much home-ice advantage either as they have lost 6 of their 8 home games in March. Back-to-backs are tough for any team though, so for some weird reason I just think the Sabres are going to figure this one out tonight. They notched a home win against the Devils just last Friday and followed that up with a shutout road win against the Islanders the next night.

Sabres ML +125

Red Wings vs Jets

My how it's been a fall from grace for the Jets. They were atop the Central Division standings and even the Western Conference in the not-too-distant past, yet now they're barely clinging to the final playoff spot with the Flames hot on their tail 2 points back. They were also one of the best home teams in the league for most of the season but have slouched to a 3-7 mark over the last 10 in their own building, and only went 2-3 in March. And although the Red Wings come in with 2 straight wins over the Penguins and (impressively) Hurricanes, it's hard to trust them on the road. They're 2-8 in their last 10 road games, and just played last night (albeit in Detroit) against the Canes and only came out with a win because of a Dylan Larkin buzzer-beater with 4 seconds left in the third period. The Jets will be on a mission tonight, and I think they'll be too much for the Wings' tired legs.

Jets PL +115

Calgary Flames vs Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games and are playing like these games mean something right now, even though their hopes for a playoff spot are next to none. They're also 7-3 in their last 10 home games as they welcome the Flames to town tonight. Calgary's got even more to play for arguably, as they sit 2 points back of the Jets for the final playoff spot in the West. These teams have split 1-goal games in the only 2 meetings so far this season, both of which happened in Calgary. Darryl Sutter's bunch just hasn't had much luck this season and they've been a bear to bet on. I wouldn't be surprised if they win this game. But I also just think the Canucks are taking full ownership of that late-season, not-in-the-playoffs spoiler squad that just wants to ruin as many records as possible.

Canucks ML +105

Dallas Stars vs Arizona Coyotes

The Coyotes might be towards the bottom of the overall standings, but they're a beast to play against in their own building. The Mullett Arena effect seems to be a real thing as the Yotes are 20-12-4 overall at Arizona State's home rink and rattled off six consecutive wins there before back-to-back 1-goal losses to the Avalanche and Oilers ended that streak. Their home-ice advantage will definitely be put to the test tonight with the Stars coming to town. The Stars have beaten the Coyotes in all three games they've played against one another so far this season, winning those contests by a combined 15-4. The Stars are a rather difficult team when playing in someone else's building too. They rank 2nd in goals against on the road and are also 2nd in power play percentage for away teams too. Dallas is 9-4-1 in its last 15 games overall too and will be motivated to get 2 big points as they try to win back the top spot in the Central, which they trail Minnesota by 3 points for at the moment. But perhaps they're looking to far ahead at Saturday's matchup against the Avalanche who are tied for the 2nd spot in the Central. Don't sleep on this college town arena on a Friday night.

Coyotes PL -125

Happy hunting y'all!