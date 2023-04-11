NHL Picks Tonight: Best NHL Bets for Tuesday, April 11

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

Last Tuesday of the regular season, and I've got the five best NHL bets for tonight!

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Check out DraftKings for the Stanley Cup Playoffs and sign up using the DraftKings promo code which gets new users $150 in bonus bets.

Top NHL Bets Tonight

Devils vs Sabres

Somehow, some way, the Sabres can keep their playoff hopes alive with a win against the Devils tonight. They come in having won 3 straight and are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games. They just outlasted the Rangers in Madison Square Garden last night with a shootout win, and topped the Hurricanes just a game before that. They even have a 5-4 win over these Devils in recent memory too, with that coming in Buffalo on March 24. Jersey will have its own motivation tonight though. While the Devils have long since locked up a playoff spot, they can finish anywhere from first to third in the Metro so they will be gunning for points nonetheless. They're also 5-0-2 in their last 7 games at home too so it's hard to pick fully against them. But these Sabres just seem to have some mojo right now…

Sabres PL -115

Red Wings vs Hurricanes

The Hurricanes can clinch the Metro with a win tonight. They'll need to snap a 3-game losing streak to do so after suffering losses to the Sabres, Predators, and Senators. Antti Raanta is expected to be in net tonight and boasts an 18-3-3 record overall this season and has just one regulation loss since November 12. The Red Wings come into Raleigh for tonight's tilt with really nothing to play for. Both teas lost last night, but the Wings looked way worse in their 6-1 drubbing at the hands of the Stars. I think Rod Brind A'Mour will have his boys playing playoff hockey, ready to run through a wall for 2 points.

Hurricanes PL -110

Jets vs Wild

The Jets will clinch a playoff berth if they get at least one point out of tonight's contest with their Central Division rival. The Wild though are sitting at 102 points while the Stars and Avs both have 104, so they need a win to keep their hopes alive for the top spot in the Central Division. Both clubs have won their past 2 games respectively too. The Wild have won all 3 matchups against the Jets so far this season and had the night off last night while their counterpart played at home against the Sharks. As much as I'm tempted to take the Jets given that this is a must-win for them, the Wild are playing determined hockey and have been one of the West's strongest teams in the latter part of the season's slate. I'm taking home-ice advantage in this one.

Wild ML -120

Oilers vs Avalanche

Connor McDavid vs Nathan MacKinnon. Leon Draisaitl vs Mikko Rantanen. You want premium entertainment? This is the matchup to hone in on. Both of these clubs are on extended win streaks coming into tonight. The Oilers have won 7 in a row and are 12-0-1 in their last 13 games. A win tonight would give them 107 points, and if the Golden Knights lose, that would draw them even for the top seed in the Western Conference. McDavid notched his 150th point and 63rd goal in their 6-1 win over the Sharks on Saturday. Those are video game numbers. The Avs are right there though. They have 104 points of their own, have won 5 straight, and have won 8 of their last 10 games overall. Rantanen has an eye-popping 14 points in his last 5 games. Colorado is 2-0 against Edmonton so far this season too. They'll be without superstar Cale Makar tonight though who has missed the last several games with a lower-body injury. From an eye test, the Oilers absolutely torched the Sharks on Saturday while the Avs needed a multi-goal comeback just to beat the Ducks that same day. I think this Oilers team is just too tough to beat 3 times in one season.

Oilers ML -110

Kraken vs Golden Knights

The Kraken are one of the league's hottest teams coming down the stretch in the final week of the regular season. They've won 5 straight and are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games. They got that fifth win over the Coyotes just last night in Arizona too, so they'll have a tough task taking on the Golden Knights in Vegas on the second night of a back-to-back. The Knights currently sit atop the Western Conference standings and have won 7 of their last 10 home games and have only 1 regulation loss in their last 10 games overall. The Vegas bench will be without some key players though as Jack Eichel and Shea Theodore are both expected to sit out tonight. The Kraken have won 5 of the 7 contests that have completed a back-to-back, and with a win tonight they could draw even with the Kings at 102 points. Crazier things have happened, so let's ride the hot hand shall we?

Kraken ML +130

Happy hunting y'all!