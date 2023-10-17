NHL Picks Tonight: Best NHL Bets for Tuesday, October 17

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets: Expert Hockey Picks for Tuesday, October 17

We have a nine-game slate on Tuesday night in the National Hockey League, and plenty of intriguing games. Two of the games can be viewed on ESPN's national broadcast, too, in case you don't have access to ESPN+. There are some very good betting opportunities on Tuesday night, too. Let's get into the black and build that bankroll!

Here are the best NHL bets for tonight!

Canucks vs Flyers

The Canucks have fired out of the chute with 12 total goals in two games, sweeping a home-and-home set with the Edmonton Oilers, who are certainly happy to see Vancouver move along. The Canucks have received decent defense, too, allowing just four total goals.

The Flyers have had mixed results, both on the road, doubling up the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2, while falling 5-2 at Ottawa, both behind backstop Carter Hart. Philadelphia is playing its home opener, and it is a decent play as short 'dogs on home ice.

Flyers ML (+120 at DraftKings)

Wild vs Canadiens

The Wild lost a wild game in Toronto Saturday, falling 7-4. It had a shutout in the opener at home against the Florida Panthers, winning 2-0. Which team will show up? The defensive-minded Wild, or the wide-open, no defense, chance-taking Wild?

The Canadiens have averaged 4.0 goals per game to date while allowing 4.0 GPG. I think we get a little more defense and better goaltending in this battle in Montreal, however. The total has gone low in the past five meetings between these teams in Montreal while going 5-2 in the past seven meetings overall.

Under 6.5 (-110 at BetMGM)

Coyotes vs Islanders

The Coyotes played the New York Rangers hard Monday, falling just 2-1. I don't like the fact Arizona is playing in a back-to-back situation, however.

The Islanders are rested, playing their first and only game Saturday. The Coyotes are 31-65 in the past 96 games when playing on no rest, while winning just 11 of the past 54 on the road. The deck is stacked in favor of the Isles. Take a chance on the puck line.

Islanders -1.5 PL (+136 at DraftKings)

Lightning vs Sabres

The Lightning have gotten off to a rough start, missing Steven Stamkos with a lower-body injury. He is questionable for Tuesday's game. Andrei Vasilevskiy is out until at least late November, too, so this Tampa Bay team isn't as scary.

The Sabres were supposed to be better this season, but it's looked like more of the same. Buffalo has lost to both New York teams so far. Now, they'll lose to a Florida-based team, too.

Lightning (+100 at FanDuel)

Oilers vs Predators

I don't like what I've seen from the Oilers early on. It's stunning that they allowed 12 goals to the Canucks, who were expected to be dogwater.

The Predators won their only previous game on home ice, shutting out the Seattle Kraken. If this were in Edmonton, I'd go Oilers, but it's in the Music City, so back the Preds.

Predators ML (+128 at FanDuel)

Kings vs Jets

The Kings have lit the lamp seven times, while allowing 11 goals, all in just two games on home ice. This will be the first foray onto the road. That includes a 6-5 shootout loss on home ice in a wild game Saturday.

The Jets have also hit the Over twice, scoring nine times, while allowing nine goals, even with Connor Hellebuyck starting both ends. Hellebuyck is confirmed to start again, and he was 1-1-1 with a 3.93 GAA and .890 SV% in three starts against the Kings last season. It looks like we'll get another high-scoring games between these two squads.

Over 6 (-122 at DraftKings)

Avalanche vs Kraken

The Kraken have had a terrible time lighting the lamp, totaling just two goals in three games, including a shutout loss at Nashville. Things aren't expected to pick up against Alexandar Georgiev and the Avalanche, who have allowed just three goals in two games.

Go low on the total, and feel confident in doing so.

Under 6.5 (-118 at DraftKings)

Hurricanes vs Sharks

The Hurricanes have a tendency of playing to the level of the competition, and that has been on display already so far. It had a wild 5-3 win in a hard time against the Ottawa Senators in the opener. They won a crazy 6-5 shootout win against the Kings to kick off a six-game road trip, and then they were doubled up by the Ducks on Sunday, falling 6-3. That's three straight losses to the Ducks, by the way.

Carolina was trailing 4-2 to the Sharks season, and San Jose looked to lock it up with an empty-net goal. My son and I attended that game, and it was wild. The Sharks scored two goals to force overtime, and Martin Necas sent the home fans home happy, stunning San Jose.

Carolina has hit the Over in all three games so far, while San Jose has scored just two total goals. Something's gotta give, and the Sharks are likely to see an uptick in scoring against a surprisingly giving Canes side so far.

Over 6 (-120 at BetMGM)

Stars vs Golden Knights

This is an intriguing game. Dallas won the regular-season series 3-0 in 2022-23 against Vegas. The Golden Knights beat the Stars 4-2 in the Western Conference Semifinals, exacting a little revenge. Jake Oettinger beat them all three times last season, while Adin Hill never faced them in the regular season, but won four times in six games in the playoffs.

Vegas has won all three games this season by a 4-1 score, and I think we get another lower-scoring game on The Strip in this one. I like the total better than declaring a winner.

Under 6 (-120 at Caesars)