NHL Picks Tonight: NHL Bets for Monday, February 20

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

Happy Presidents Day! There are six games of NHL action today but since I was lazy and slept in on this federal holiday I'm only going to cover two. So at least you've got that going for ya, which is nice. At least I'm not pulling a Judge Smails from Caddyshack and saying "you'll get nothing and like it!"

NHL Best Bets

Islanders vs Penguins

These clubs met just 3 days ago and the Islanders pulled out a 5-4 win on home ice. The Isles have won both games of the season series so far, also winning 5-1 on home ice on December 27. The Pens have won 5-straight games on their home ice against the Islanders though and has wins in 4 of its last 6 home games overall. They'll get starting goalie Tristan Jarry back between the pipes tonight, and the Isles will be without star forward Mathew Barzal among a few other notable injuries, so I'm riding home ice advantage in this tilt.

Penguins ML -155

Jets vs Rangers

This Rangers team right now y'all… wowzers. The Rags are 6-0-1 since returning from the All-Star break and have just 2 regulation losses to go along with 3 overtime or shootout losses in 2023. The Jets played just last night in Newark, losing 4-2 to the Devils. They've dropped 2-straight to consecutive Metropolitan Divison foes, also losing 3-1 in Columbus last Thursday. The Jets are 2nd in the Central Division standings, but they've done that mostly on the back of a 20-8 home record. They are just 14-13-1 on the road and have only won 5 of 11 road games in 2023 so far. I'm riding the hot hand tonight.

Rangers ML -175

Happy hunting y'all!