NHL Picks Tonight: NHL Player Props and Best Bets for Wednesday, November 2

NHL Betting: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Wednesday, November 2

Our Halloween run went 8-1 y'all! Hope you enjoyed the tricks and treats I served up, and maybe put some of those profits into last night's 12-game slate. Just two matchups in the NHL tonight, but it's the light nights that are for the real ones. You know we're diving in. Here's what I like in each tilt.

Penguins vs Sabres

What in the Mario Lemieux is happening in the Steel City? They looked like a perennial powerhouse going 4-0-1in their first 5 games but now have dropped 5 straight, including a back-breaking overtime loss last night to the Bruins where they blew a 3-goal lead. They head to Buffalo to take on a Sabres team that's coming off 2-straight victories. Both teams have scored the same amount of goals so far at 37 respectively, but the Sabres have only surrendered 25 goals against the Penguins' 35. The Pens are also just 1-4-1 on the road. Yet, they are still the favorite in this one. And I can see it. They're the better team on paper, with a deeper lineup and stronger stars. But sometimes betting is about feeling the vibe, and the Sabres seem to have a vibe going on these days with their 6-3 record. Which vibe will you choose?

NHL Picks and Player Props for Penguins-Sabres

1st Period over 1.5 -155

Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) over 2.5 shots on goal -130

Jake Guentzel (PIT) over 3.5 shots on goal -125

Flyers vs Maple Leafs

You know my policy: fade the team on the second leg of a back-to-back, especially if that team is on the road. The Flyers travel to Toronto after falling to the Rangers 1-0 in overtime at Madison Square Garden. But speaking of vibes, John Tortorella's got his bunch playing hard-nosed, inspired hockey at 5-2-2 out of the gate. They were awful last year, and no one expected much from them this year so they are already exceeding expectations. On the complete opposite side of the spectrum, the Leafs just can't get out of their own way. They're sitting at 4-4-2 but have some ugly, head-scratching losses to the Coyotes, Sharks, and Ducks in there. They're better than they've looked, hands down. The one silver lining is they're 3-1 at home, and combined with the fact that the Flyers are on the second leg of their back-to-back, the Leafs are the heavy favorite.

NHL Picks and Props for Maple Leafs-Flyers

Under 7 -130

Auston Matthews (TO) over 4.5 shots on goal -130

Travis Konecny (PHI) over 2.5 shots on goal -125

Happy hunting, y'all!

