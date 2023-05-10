NHL Playoffs Bets: Expert NHL Bets and Props for Wednesday, May 10

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Picks Tonight

Big night in the NHL Playoffs, y'all! We got a potential series-clinching contest in Florida and a pivotal point in the Oilers-Golden Knights series up in Edmonton. Let's take a look at the best NHL bets for tonight!

Maple Leafs vs Panthers

I'll be honest, I picked the Panthers to win this series. I even wrote an article about it. They just have that vibe. But I also gotta be honest, I did not expect them to be on the verge of a sweep. The Leafs being down 3-0 is a huge shock. Their Big 4 of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares, and William Nylander have a combined 0 goals and 4 assists through the first 3 games of the series so far. Toronto has blown leads in Games 2 & 3. The Panthers are all over them on the forecheck, winning puck battles, doing the dirty work, and playing playoff-style hockey. And Joseph Woll is getting the start in net for the Leafs, replacing an injured Ilya Samsonov. Sergei Bobrovsky is playing lights-out in net for the Panthers too. Nothing points toward the Leafs getting the win tonight. Traditionally, I would say "heck they gotta win at least one" and take them to win. But not this night.

Golden Knights vs Oilers

This game has been pretty wild so far. The teams combined for 10 goals in Game 1, the Oilers won Game 2 in a blowout, and then the Knights returned the favor with a blowout win in Edmonton in Game 3. Vegas has now handed Connor McDavid's gang more regulation losses in this series than they had in the last month of the regular season. The Oilers went down 2-1 in the First Round too only to come back and win in 6. Will we get the Edmonton team from Game 2? I think we do, but I also think Vegas is heating up and will mount a massive push. This should be primetime television entertainment.

Happy hunting, y'all!