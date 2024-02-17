NHL Stadium Series: Expert NHL Picks for Devils vs Flyers

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Flyers at Devils

The Philadelphia Flyers (29-19-7) and the New Jersey Devils (27-22-4) head outdoors for an NHL Stadium Series game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. on Saturday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on ABC/ESPN+.

The weather forecast for Saturday's game is perfect. Light snow showers will pull out of the New York metropolitan area just prior to noon. The skies are expected to be clear by game time, and temperatures will be right at 32 degrees, or freezing, with winds from 10-13 MPH. This will be the first of two outdoor games at the venue, as the New York Islanders and New York Rangers hook up on Sunday afternoon.

The Flyers are coming off a 4-3 overtime loss in Toronto on Thursday, cashing on the puck line as an underdog while the Over (6) cashed. The OTL snapped a 4-game win streak, although Philly has scooped up nine out of a possible 10 points in the past five outings.

The Devils were doubled up 2-1 by the visiting Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, falling to just 3-4-1 in the past eight games. The Under has cashed in the past four outings, as New Jersey has scored a total of just eight goals in the span (2.0 GPG), while allowing only six goals (1.5 GPG) in the same four-game stretch.

Samuel Ersson (15-9-4, 2.55 GAA, .900 SV%, 3 SO) is confirmed to start the outdoor game. While he suffered the OTL against the Leafs Thursday, he is an impressive 3-0-1 with a 2.24 GAA and .911 SV% in four starts in February.

For the Devils, they're expected to counter with Nico Daws (5-6-0, 2.93 GAA, .909 SV%) in the crease. The 23-year-old German backstop has allowed just five goals on 89 shots in three February starts, going 2-1-0 with a 1.69 GAA and .944 SV%.

Betting outdoor games can be tricky, especially when the weather forecast is shaky, or the game is during the daytime. This game has neither of those things, as it will be played under the lights with optimal conditions. So we look to back the hotter team, and lately it has been Philadelphia.

Get in on the NHL betting action as the regular season hits the stretch run. Claim over a thousand dollars in welcome bonuses by signing up at the best sports betting sites using the best sportsbook promo codes. The BetMGM bonus code gets new customers up to $150 in bonus bets at signup. Just use code ROTO to qualify. BetMGM accepts various payment options, such as credit card and PayPal to make your transactions seamless.

NHL Money Line Bets for Flyers at Devils

Flyers ML (+124 at DraftKings)

As far as the total is concerned, again, it can be tricky with the forecast. But we should have some really good ice outdoors with a nice temperature for hockey. In fact, we'll likely have a little more uncertainty Sunday for the outdoor game between the Isles and Rangers.

Looking to recent battles between these teams, we've seen the total go low in three of the past five meetings. We've also had the losing side go for two or fewer goals in nine of the past 10 meetings. That's a good sign for Under bettors.

Philly has seen the total go low in three of the past five games, while Jersey has cashed the Under in four straight. It's unlikely we'll see a shootout, but it should be more of a defensive slog. If you can get the Under 6.5, rather than a flat 6, go rather aggressively on that.

NHL Totals Bets for Flyers at Devils

Under 6.5 (-118 at FanDuel)

Sports betting is expanding to another NHL territory this spring with North Carolina Sports Betting going live in March. If you're located in NC, check out the best North Carolina betting promos to see the wide variety of bonuses that will be available when it goes live.

NHL Game Props for Flyers at Devils

We rolled the dice on a Same-Game Parlay in this section on Friday for the Carolina-Arizona game, and it was a disaster. We'll go back to the game/player props, if that's OK with you. Even though we're calling for an Under, we'll still roll with an Anytime Goal Scorer on both sides.

Keep our NHL player props page bookmarked to easily find the best odds on your favorite wagers all season long. RotoWire just launched a brand-new props section, so check out our best NHL props tool to help you make your best betting decisions.

For the 'visitors' from Philadelphia, Travis Konecny has managed four goals and nine points across the past five games, while posting a plus-6 rating and 11 penalty minutes. He has done a little bit of everything, although it's the goal column we're most concerned with. For a chance to multiply your initial wager by more than one and a half, Konecny is a decent value.

Travis Konecny Anytime Goal Scorer (+155 at FanDuel)

As far as the home side, Jack Hughes is the chalk. He is the only player who has had any measure of offensive success recently for New Jersey, posting two goals and four points with two points on the man advantage across the past three games.