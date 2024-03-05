Oilers at Bruins Odds, Expert Picks and Predictions for March 5th

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks: NHL Best Bets for Oilers at Bruins

The Oilers (37-20-2) kick off a four-game Eastern Conference road trip against the Bruins (36-13-14) on Tuesday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on ESPN+.

The Oilers storm into TD Garden with four consecutive victories, including a 6-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. Edmonton is outscoring the opposition 15-6 during the winning streak, too, cashing the Under in three of those outings.

The Bruins roughed up the Toronto Maple Leafs by a 4-1 count on Monday, and now face the unenviable task of turning right around, flying home and facing the red-hot Oilers on home ice. In fact, the team's charter flight was wheels up at 11 p.m. ET from Pearson Airport in Toronto, arriving into suburban Boston at 1:50 a.m. ET. That's a late night.

Boston is just 4-3-5 in the past 12 outings, scooping up 13 out of a possible 24 points since Feb. 10. Of course, two of those points came in a wild 6-5 OT win in Edmonton Feb. 21 as the Over (6) easily cashed.

Jeremy Swayman stopped 37 of the 42 shots he faced in the OTW, while All-Star Stuart Skinner coughed up six goals on 36 shots in the OTL.

For the B's, Trent Frederic, Morgan Geekie (power play), Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, Jake DeBrusk and David Pastrnak each scored a goal in the win, and McAvoy won it in the extra session. For the Oilers, Warren Foegele scored the first two goals of the game for Edmonton, while Mattias Janmark, Corey Perry and Zach Hyman notched the other markers.

Skinner (28-13-2, 2.64 GAA, .905 SV%, 2 SO) is expected to get the starting nod as he looks for revenge, while Linus Ullmark (16-7-6, 2.80 GAA, .910 SV%, 1 SO) is expected to be in the crease for the home side after Swayman went on Monday.

When Boston is playing on no rest, they're 4-1-3 in eight games this season with no rest, so expect a close game.

The Oilers have been red-hot, and they'll have revenge on their minds, while the Bruins have the quick turnaround with no rest. That's a tough spot for Boston to be in. Bank on the road favorites.

NHL Money Line Bets for Oilers at Bruins

Oilers ML (-125 at Caesars)

NHL fans in NC have big news to look forward to with preregistration now open for North Carolina Sports Betting ahead of the launch day on March 11. If you're located in North Carolina, go ahead and browse the latest North Carolina betting promos to see a wide range of offers that will be ready for the taking when betting goes live. The Caesars North Carolina promo code is expected to be among the best sportsbook promos available for NC bettors.

Looking to the total, we had 11 combined goals in the first meeting just two weeks ago. Edmonton cashed the Over last time out against the Penguins, but the Under is actually 3-1 in the past four outings, and 4-2 in the past six contests. The Over has connected in three of the past four games on the road, however.

For Boston, while the Under cashed in the 4-1 victory on Monday night in Toronto, the Over is 2-1-1 in the past four outings. At TD Garden, the B's cashed the Over in the most recent game Feb. 29 against the Vegas Golden Knights in a wild 5-4 win. The Over has cashed in three straight games at home, too.

As far as the no-rest factor is concerned, while the Under has cashed in the past two in the second end of a back-to-back, the Over is 2-1-1 in the past four starts by Ullmark.

NHL Totals Bets for Oilers at Bruins

Over 6.5 (+105 at Caesars)

Get in on the NHL betting action as the Stanley Cup Playoff picture materializes and the trade deadline approaches. Claim over a thousand dollars in bonuses and bonus bets by registering at the best sports betting sites using the best sportsbook promo codes. The Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 gets new customers a first bet offer worth up to $1,000. Caesars accepts various payment options, such as credit card and PayPal to make your transactions hassle-free.

NHL Players Props for Oilers at Bruins

Looking to the player props for Tuesday's battle in Beantown, we are expecting plenty of goals. As such, it's a good idea to keep it simple and roll with an Anytime Goal Scorer on each side.

Looking to the visitors, Zach Hyman has been red-hot with 10 goals and 11 points across the past eight outings, including two goals against the Penguins. He also lit the lamp against the Bruins in the first meeting, and he has at least one goal in seven of the past eight contests. Until he cools off, keep rolling with Hyman. As hot as he has been, it's shocking that you can multiply your initial wager by 1 1/2 times if he scores again.

Zach Hyman Anytime Goal Scorer (+150 at FanDuel)

As far as the home side is concerned, they haven't really been rolling up a lot of goals lately. They're averaging 2.8 goals per game (GPG) in the past six outings, and David Pastrnak is the best of the lot with two goals and six assists across the past four contests. He is the best bet for an Anytime Goal Scorer.