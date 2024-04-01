Panthers at Maple Leafs Odds, Expert Picks and Predictions for April 1st

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Panthers at Maple Leafs

The Panthers (47-22-5) will visit the Maple Leafs (42-22-9) at Scotiabank Arena on Monday night in Toronto, Ont.. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on ESPN+.

The Panthers edged the Red Wings 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday in matinee action in Sunrise, snapping a modest two-game losing streak. Despite the win, Florida is still just 2-5-1 across the past eight games, while the Under is 3-1 across the past four contests.

The Maple Leafs are coming off a 3-0 win against the Sabres in Buffalo on Saturday night, as Ilya Samsonov turned aside all 34 shots he saw, while Auston Matthews deposited an even-strength goal into the net for his 60th of the season.

Toronto has won two in a row, outscoring the opposition 8-1 in the span, and the Leafs have allowed three or fewer goals in five of the past six outings. The offense is good for three or more goals in three in a row, and nine of the past 10 outings, averaging 4.1 goals per game (GPG) during the impressive span.

Samsonov (20-6-7, 3.03 GAA, .893 SV%, 3 SO) is confirmed to start for the Leafs. It's amazing how far he has come, just this season, as he was placed on waivers and subsequently banished to the minor leagues in late December.

Samsonov has been on fire since his return, going 3-1-0 with a 1.48 GAA and .939 SV% with 1 SO in four January starts, 6-2-0 with a 3.01 GAA and .888 SV% in eight February outings, and 6-1-1 with a 2.34 GAA and .926 SV% with 1 SO in eight March contests.

The last time Samsonov faced the Panthers, he allowed just two goals on 23 shots in a 3-1 loss in Sunrise on Oct. 19.

Sergei Bobrovsky (33-16-3, 2.40 GAA, .914 SV%, 4 SO) is confirmed for the Panthers to patrol the crease. While he went just 4-5-1 in 10 starts in March, he posted a solid 2.59 GAA and .904 SV% with 1 SO in the month, allowing three or fewer goals in eight of the outings. He kicked aside 29 of the 30 shots he faced in that 3-1 win over the Leafs back in mid-October.

These teams have split the two meetings so far, with the home side winning each game as the Under connected in both. The edge here is to the home side, but go lightly.

NHL Money Line Bets for Panthers at Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs ML (+114 at DraftKings)

Looking to the totals, it's been all about the Under when these two Atlantic Division rivals clash. The total has gone low in nine consecutive meetings, including their five-game playoff series last May.

Goals have been at a premium when the Cats and Leafs clash, with the winning side scoring three or fewer goals in eight of the past nine meetings. The losing team has posted one or two goals in each of the past 10 contests.

For the Panthers, the Under has cashed in three of the past four games, while the Under is on a 2-1-1 run in the past four contests for the Leafs. The lean is to go low, and if you can get a line of 6.5 rather than a flat 6, even better. However, it's also tough to pass on even-money with a flat 6, especially given the history of this series lately.

NHL Totals Bets for Panthers at Maple Leafs

Under 6 (+100 at Caesars)

NHL Players Props for Panthers at Maple Leafs

As far as the player props, obviously Anytime Goal Scorer (AGS) won't be at the top of our list since we're expecting a lower-scoring game. Instead, let's take a look at some alternative stat props for this Atlantic Division clash.

For the home side, looking to the 60-goal scorer Matthews, we're not going with the AGS prop. However, his shots on goal total is interesting, and a strong play against the Panthers. Matthews has taken a total of 31 shots on goal (SOG) in the past four games, including five SOG in Buffalo Saturday, and a whopping 10 SOG in Washington in the game prior on Thursday. As such, playing the Over on Monday is warranted.

Auston Matthews Over 4.5 Shots on Goal (-135 at BetMGM)

As far as the visitors are concerned, Bob is going to face a lot of rubber. Not only is Matthews expected to take a lot of shots, but the Leafs, in general, will be trying to pressure the Florida tendy early and often. The Leafs rank seventh in the NHL with 32.8 SOG per game, and if they can draw some penalties, putting the seventh-best power play into action, they'll get even more SOG.