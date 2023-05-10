Fantasy Hockey
Paul on DraftKings: Bet & DFS Advice for Wednesday's Playoff Slate (Video)

Written by 
Paul Bruno 
May 10, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Paul Bruno joins DraftKings' The Sweat to discuss Wednesday's playoff slate. He gives his betting advice for the Leafs Panthers game (he's leaning to his beloved Leafs).  As for Edmonton versus Vegas, he's leaning to the Knights, but has concerns about goalie Adin Hill. For DFS, Paul says spend big on Connor McDavid. Watch for all his advice.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

Paul Bruno is co-host of the RotoWire fantasy hockey podcast, PUCKCAST with Statsman and AJ. He has been an accredited member of the Toronto sports media for more than 20 years. Paul also helps with RW's DFS podcast and is a contributing writer for RW NFL, MLB and CFL content. Follow him on twitter: @statsman22.
