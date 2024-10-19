Rangers at Maple Leafs Odds, Expert Picks and Predictions Tonight

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Betting Picks: Expert NHL Bets and Props for New York Rangers at Toronto Maple Leafs

Get the best sportsbook promos from the top sports betting apps to help boost your bankroll. This BetMGM bonus code offers $250 in bonus bets or a first-bet bonus worth up to $1,500 depending on location.

The New York Rangers (3-0-1) travel to meet the Toronto Maple Leafs (3-1-0) at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on NHL Network. It is also available on Hockey Night in Canada north of the border.

The Rangers picked up a pair of wins earlier in the week in a home-and-home series with another Original Six team, the Detroit Red Wings. New York posted a 4-1 win on home ice Monday night behind Igor Shesterkin, before posting a 5-2 road victory against the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night with Jonathan Quick in the crease.

It was the Artemi Panarin show in the Motor City on Thursday night. He had an even-strength goal to open the scoring at 8:30 of the first period, before potting a power-play goal at 15:39 to make it Panarin 2, Red Wings 0 after one. He added a power-play goal in the second period for a hat trick, while Vincent Trocheck also scored on the man advantage, and Victor Mancini made it 5-1 through two periods. The Wings added one, but that was it.

The Maple Leafs opened the season with a stunning 1-0 loss on the road against the Montreal Canadiens, as there was no help for Anthony Stolarz. Offense hasn't been a problem since, as Toronto has averaged 4.8 goals per game in the past three outings, lighting the lamp at least four times in the three-game win streak.

William Nylander (no surprise) and Bobby McMann (big surprise) lead the team with three goals apiece, and one of Nylander's markers came on the man advantage. Mitch Marner and Max Domi lead the team with five points apiece. All of Domi's points have come on helpers.

The Leafs have struggled on the power play so far, hitting at just a 15.4 percent clip, although it's still early. The penalty kill is also middle of the road at 83.3 percent.

For the Rangers, they're the highest-scoring team at this early juncture, potting 5.0 goals per game, with the power play hitting at just 20.0 percent, which is 15th in the NHL despite Bread Man's recent heroics. The penalty kill checks in at 90.9 percent, as they've picked up where they left off last postseason.

Shesterkin is projected to get the start against Stolarz. And, while the latter has been a solid find for the Leafs, you have to go with the much better backstop here.

NHL Moneyline Bets for Rangers at Maple Leafs

Rangers ML (+110 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

As far as the total is concerned, again, the Rangers have rolled up 5.0 goals per game through four outings, cashing high on the total at a 2-1-1 clip to date, including 1-0-1 on the road.

For the Maple Leafs, while the under has cashed in the first three games, the over hit last time out in a 6-2 rout of the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. The Leafs are well-rested and ready to go with two full days off. This one has the symptoms of fire-wagon hockey, with the Rangers hitting goals at a feverish pace and the Leafs well rested.

The over cashed in all three regular-season meetings in 2023-24, with at least seven goals in each game, and an average of 8.0 combined goals per game. As such, go high on the total.

NHL Totals Bets for Rangers at Maple Leafs

Over 6 Goals (-120 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Don't place any wagers without first consulting our NHL odds page for the latest and most competitive odds.

NHL Players Props for Rangers at Maple Leafs

Since we're going with an over play, and expecting plenty of offensive action, we're going to keep it simple with a couple of Anytime Goal Scorer props to go along with the Moneyline and total plays.

Artemi Panarin Anytime Goal Scorer (+160 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

New York's Artemi Panarin had the three goals last time out, so what's not to like? He is still plus-money for the visitors, and that's too hard to pass up. He had a goal and four points in three meetings with the Leafs in 2023-24. Back the Bread Man to get the job done.

Matthew Knies Anytime Goal Scorer (+340 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Looking at the home side, things aren't as clear. Auston Matthews (-115) isn't a great value, as you must risk more than your return. That's no fun. Let's roll the dice a little bit. Matthew Knies has lit the lamp just once in four games, scoring against the Penguins last Saturday. He has also never scored in three career games against the Rangers. However, he is due, and for the chance to more than triple up, it's too hard to pass up.

Rangers at Maple NHL Best Bets Recap